Filipino Pork Menudo Recipe: Filipino Recipe: Pork Menudo using Pork Butt

Introduction

Pork Menudo is a delicious Filipino dish that is made with pork butt, vegetables, and tomato sauce. It is a popular dish in the Philippines and is often served during special occasions or family gatherings. The dish is easy to make and can be customized to your liking. In this article, we will be discussing the ingredients and steps to make this mouth-watering dish.

Ingredients

To make Pork Menudo, you will need the following ingredients:

– 2 lbs pork butt, sliced into small cubes

– 1 cup tomato sauce

– 1/2 cup soy sauce

– 1/2 cup vinegar

– 1/2 cup water

– 2 tbsp vegetable oil

– 1 onion, chopped

– 2 cloves garlic, minced

– 2 potatoes, diced

– 1 carrot, diced

– 1 red bell pepper, diced

– 1 green bell pepper, diced

– 1 cup green peas

– Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

Step 1: In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onions and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent.

Step 2: Add the pork butt cubes to the pot and sauté until browned on all sides.

Step 3: Add the tomato sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, and water to the pot. Stir to combine all the ingredients.

Step 4: Add the diced potatoes, carrots, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper to the pot. Mix well.

Step 5: Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 30-40 minutes or until the pork is fully cooked.

Step 6: Add the green peas to the pot and mix well. Simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes.

Step 7: Season with salt and pepper to taste.

Step 8: Serve hot with steamed rice.

HTML Headings

To make this article more organized and easy to follow, we will be using HTML headings.

Introduction

Ingredients

2 lbs pork butt, sliced into small cubes

1 cup tomato sauce

1/2 cup soy sauce

1/2 cup vinegar

1/2 cup water

2 tbsp vegetable oil

1 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

2 potatoes, diced

1 carrot, diced

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 green bell pepper, diced

1 cup green peas

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions

In a large pot, heat the vegetable oil over medium heat. Once hot, add the onions and garlic and sauté until the onions are translucent. Add the pork butt cubes to the pot and sauté until browned on all sides. Add the tomato sauce, soy sauce, vinegar, and water to the pot. Stir to combine all the ingredients. Add the diced potatoes, carrots, red bell pepper, and green bell pepper to the pot. Mix well. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Simmer for 30-40 minutes or until the pork is fully cooked. Add the green peas to the pot and mix well. Simmer for an additional 5-10 minutes. Season with salt and pepper to taste. Serve hot with steamed rice.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Pork Menudo is a delicious and easy-to-make Filipino dish that is perfect for any occasion. With its combination of pork, vegetables, and tomato sauce, it is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. Follow these simple steps and you’ll have a tasty dish that everyone will love. So go ahead and give it a try!

1. Pork Menudo recipe

2. Filipino Pork Menudo

3. Pork Menudo ingredients

4. Pork Menudo slow cooker

5. Pork Menudo with liver

News Source : Magluto Kami

Source Link :Pork Menudo Pork butt filipino recipe/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...