“Fantales recipe Woolworths”: How to Make Your Own Fantales at Home: Woolworths’ Recipe

Fans of Allen’s Lollies’ beloved brand, Fantales, were left heartbroken when the company announced its discontinuation in mid-June 2023. However, thanks to a simple recipe shared by Woolworths, fans can now recreate the iconic sweet treat at home.

The recipe, which was shared on Woolworths’ official website, is quick and easy to follow. In an accompanying video, an enthusiastic employee named Tamara takes viewers through the recipe step by step. She begins by saying, “As we say farewell to this iconic Australian lolly, we’ve created a recipe so you can continue to get your fix.”

The recipe calls for just six simple ingredients: raw sugar, unsalted butter, glucose syrup, Woolworths sweetened condensed milk, milk chocolate melts, and vegetable oil. With only ten minutes of preparation time and 25 minutes of cooking time, the recipe yields around 100 pieces of delicious caramel chocolates.

To make the faux Fantales, first, grease and line a 20cm square tin with baking paper. Then, in a medium-sized saucepan, combine the sugar, butter, syrup, and condensed milk. Cook the mixture for about 20 minutes, stirring frequently, until it turns a rich golden brown and begins to bubble.

Next, pour the caramel into the lined tin and refrigerate for at least four hours until it is firmly set. Once set, use a greased knife to cut the caramel into 2cm square pieces. Place the caramel squares on a lined baking tray and return them to the fridge.

In a microwave-safe bowl, combine the chocolate and oil and microwave on high in 30-second intervals, stirring in between, until the chocolate is melted. Use a fork to dip each piece of caramel into the chocolate, allowing the excess to drip off before returning it to the lined tray. Refrigerate the chocolates for 30 minutes or until the chocolate has set.

Finally, wrap each piece of chocolate in a small piece of baking paper and keep them refrigerated until ready to serve.

The recipe has been a hit with fans of Fantales, who have been sharing their success stories on social media. Many have expressed their delight at being able to enjoy their favorite sweet treat, even after the official discontinuation of the brand.

While the recipe may not be an exact replica of the original Fantales, it is a delicious and easy way to satisfy the cravings of anyone missing the iconic caramel chocolate. It is heartening to see how a simple recipe can bring joy to so many people and preserve the legacy of a beloved brand.

News Source : New Idea

Source Link :Woolworths create recipe to recreate Fantales/

