“face crawling shock”: Man Awakens to Find a Creepy Crawler on His Face

A Man’s Encounter with a Scorpion During a Family Vacation in Croatia

During a family vacation in Croatia, Jaka, a man from Slovenia, experienced every arachnophobic’s worst nightmare. According to Newsweek, Jaka’s rented house was close to a small forest and the sea, making it common for bugs and critters to get inside. However, Jaka had never seen anything like what he experienced during his stay.

The Encounter

While fast asleep, Jaka felt something on his face. He initially thought it was a spider or a smaller bug, but as he swatted it away, he realized it felt harder and heavier. Jaka immediately jumped out of bed and frantically searched the floor for the culprit. After ten minutes, he captured the creature in a glass jar and discovered that he had a close encounter with a scorpion.

Fortunately, Jaka came away unscathed as the scorpion did not sting him. In the United States, scorpion encounters are not uncommon. According to a study published in the Journal of Medical Toxicology in 2017, from 2005 to 2015, there were 185,402 confirmed exposures to scorpions in the country. Arizona accounted for the majority of these encounters, with Texas and Nevada also being hot spots.

Reaction on Social Media

After sharing a picture of the scorpion on Reddit under the handle u/56productions, many people expressed their fear and discomfort. The image of the small scorpion resting on a cushion was enough to make some commenters vow never to sleep again. However, Jaka believes that people shouldn’t be afraid of scorpions and smaller critters, especially in Europe. He advises that they are usually harmless, especially if their pincers are larger than their tail.

Final Thoughts

Jaka’s experience serves as a reminder that encountering creepy crawlies during a vacation is not uncommon. However, it is essential to research the region where you are staying and familiarize yourself with any insects or animals that could pose a threat. It is also advisable to capture and remove any bugs that you encounter rather than resorting to more violent methods.

If you have a personal dilemma, Newsweek’s “What Should I Do?” section has experts who can provide advice on various topics such as relationships, family, friends, money, and work.

1. Insect Infestation

2. Sleep Disruptions

3. Phobia of Creepy Crawlies

4. Bed Bugs

5. Parasitic Infections

News Source : Jack Beresford

Source Link :Shock as Man Wakes Up To Discover Something Crawling On His Face/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...