“Extraction 2”: ‘Extraction 2’ Helps Chris Hemsworth Dethrone Arnold as the Most-Streamed Actor

Chris Hemsworth’s “Extraction 2” Lands on Netflix with Record-Breaking Viewership

Chris Hemsworth has returned as Tyler Rake in the highly-anticipated sequel to Netflix’s “Extraction.” The action-packed film, which premiered last week, has already been viewed by 2.1 million U.S. households within its first four days of availability, according to the latest Wrap Report for the week of June 14-20. The report provides a first look at the most-watched movies and TV series from the past week across streaming and linear television, sourced from viewership trends collected from Samba TV’s panel of over 3 million households.

The film’s diverse audience is crucial to the longevity of any major program, as Hispanic households overindexed on the film by the highest margin at 23%, followed closely by Black households at 22%. Asian households also overindexed by 5% compared to the average U.S household. The movie’s cast, which includes Golshifteh Farahani and Idris Elba, is a key indicator of viewership among diverse households, according to newly-released data from Samba TV’s “State of Diversity on TV” report.

The original “Extraction” movie also made it to the top 10 most-viewed programs across all of streaming, garnering nearly half a million households over “Extraction 2’s” initial debut window. A-list Hollywood actors like Hemsworth continue to be a massive draw for the service, and as streamers like Netflix look to build original programming around such stars, they will leverage the power of these franchise-building opportunities to bring in new fans as well as nurture sustained engagement across their content libraries.

For the second consecutive week, nine out of the top 10 most-watched spots on the streaming leaderboard belong to Netflix, with the megahit reality series “The Kardashians” from Hulu being the only non-Netflix program to crack the top 10. Meanwhile, on linear TV, NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” nabbed the top spot for the third consecutive week.

In conclusion, Chris Hemsworth’s return to Netflix’s “Extraction” franchise has proven to be a record-breaking success, drawing in a diverse audience and cementing the star power of A-list Hollywood actors like Hemsworth as a massive draw for the streaming service. As the industry continues to evolve, streamers like Netflix will continue to leverage the power of franchise-building opportunities to bring in new fans and sustain engagement across their content libraries.

News Source : Samba TV

Source Link :Chris Hemsworth Bumps Arnold From Top of the Most-Streamed List With ‘Extraction 2’/

