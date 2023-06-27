Exocrine Vs Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer : “Differences between exocrine and endocrine pancreatic cancer symptoms and treatments”

Distinguishing Between Exocrine and Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Pancreatic cancer is a type of cancer that develops in the pancreas, an organ located behind the stomach. The pancreas is responsible for producing digestive enzymes and hormones that regulate blood sugar levels. Pancreatic cancer can be broadly classified into two types based on the type of cells involved: exocrine pancreatic cancer and endocrine pancreatic cancer. In this article, we will discuss the differences between these two types of pancreatic cancer.

Exocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Exocrine pancreatic cancer is the most common type of pancreatic cancer, accounting for about 95% of all cases. It develops in the cells that make up the exocrine glands of the pancreas, which are responsible for producing enzymes that help break down food in the small intestine.

The exact cause of exocrine pancreatic cancer is not known, but certain risk factors have been identified. These include:

– Smoking: Smoking is the most significant risk factor for pancreatic cancer, accounting for about 25% of all cases.

– Age: The risk of pancreatic cancer increases with age, with most cases occurring in people over the age of 50.

– Family history: Having a first-degree relative (parent, sibling, or child) with pancreatic cancer increases the risk of developing the disease.

– Chronic pancreatitis: Long-term inflammation of the pancreas can increase the risk of pancreatic cancer.

– Diabetes: People with diabetes are at an increased risk of developing pancreatic cancer.

– Obesity: Being overweight or obese increases the risk of pancreatic cancer.

The symptoms of exocrine pancreatic cancer may not appear until the cancer has advanced. Some common symptoms include:

– Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to a buildup of bilirubin in the blood.

– Abdominal pain: Pain in the upper abdomen that may radiate to the back.

– Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without trying.

– Nausea and vomiting: Feeling sick to your stomach and vomiting.

– Changes in bowel movements: Diarrhea or constipation.

Exocrine pancreatic cancer is usually diagnosed through imaging tests such as CT scans, MRI scans, or ultrasound. A biopsy may also be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment options for exocrine pancreatic cancer include surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation therapy. The type of treatment depends on the stage of the cancer and the overall health of the patient. Surgery is usually the first-line treatment for early-stage pancreatic cancer, while chemotherapy and radiation therapy are used to shrink the tumor and relieve symptoms in advanced cases.

Endocrine Pancreatic Cancer

Endocrine pancreatic cancer, also known as pancreatic neuroendocrine tumors (PNETs), is a rare type of pancreatic cancer that develops in the cells that produce hormones in the pancreas. PNETs can be further classified into functional and non-functional tumors based on whether they produce hormones that cause symptoms.

The exact cause of endocrine pancreatic cancer is not known, but certain risk factors have been identified. These include:

– Inherited conditions: Some inherited conditions such as multiple endocrine neoplasia type 1 (MEN1) and von Hippel-Lindau syndrome (VHL) increase the risk of developing PNETs.

– Exposure to certain chemicals: Exposure to certain chemicals such as pesticides, dyes, and rubber products may increase the risk of developing PNETs.

– Age: The risk of PNETs increases with age, with most cases occurring in people over the age of 60.

The symptoms of endocrine pancreatic cancer depend on whether the tumor is functional or non-functional. Functional tumors produce hormones that cause symptoms, while non-functional tumors do not.

Symptoms of functional PNETs include:

– Low blood sugar (hypoglycemia): This occurs when the tumor produces too much insulin, causing the body to use up all its glucose.

– High blood sugar (hyperglycemia): This occurs when the tumor produces too much glucagon, causing the liver to release glucose into the bloodstream.

– Diarrhea: This occurs when the tumor produces too much serotonin, causing the intestines to move too quickly.

Symptoms of non-functional PNETs include:

– Abdominal pain: Pain in the upper abdomen that may radiate to the back.

– Unexplained weight loss: Losing weight without trying.

– Nausea and vomiting: Feeling sick to your stomach and vomiting.

– Jaundice: Yellowing of the skin and eyes due to a buildup of bilirubin in the blood.

PNETs are usually diagnosed through imaging tests such as CT scans, MRI scans, or ultrasound. A biopsy may also be performed to confirm the diagnosis.

Treatment options for PNETs depend on the stage of the cancer and whether the tumor is functional or non-functional. Surgery is usually the first-line treatment for early-stage PNETs, while chemotherapy and radiation therapy are used to shrink the tumor and relieve symptoms in advanced cases.

Conclusion

In conclusion, pancreatic cancer can be broadly classified into two types: exocrine pancreatic cancer and endocrine pancreatic cancer. Exocrine pancreatic cancer is the most common type and develops in the cells that make up the exocrine glands of the pancreas. Endocrine pancreatic cancer, on the other hand, is a rare type of pancreatic cancer that develops in the cells that produce hormones in the pancreas. Understanding the differences between these two types of pancreatic cancer can help with early detection and treatment. If you experience any symptoms of pancreatic cancer, it is important to see a doctor right away.

