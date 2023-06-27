Endometriosis bacteria: A bacterial infection could be a potential cause of endometriosis

Fusobacterium: A Ray of Hope for Endometriosis Sufferers

Endometriosis is a hormone-dependent disease that affects millions of women worldwide. While the causes of this pathology are genetic and environmental, a team of Japanese researchers from Nagoya University has recently discovered that an infection due to a bacterium of the genus Fusobacterium is involved in endometriosis. This discovery offers new hope for women suffering from endometriosis and may provide insight into the causes of the disease. Moreover, the bacterium can be treated with antibiotics, which could lead to the development of new therapies for endometriosis.

The researchers proceeded in four stages to establish the basis of their work. Firstly, they collected endometrial tissue from around 30 women, half of whom had endometriosis, and carried out a genetic study. They identified abnormalities in the cells of these tissues and focused on a gene over-expressed in endometriosis patients: TAGLN. This gene is activated by a protein (TGF-beta), causing cells to multiply and migrate in tissues. The gene is also modulated in response to bacterial contamination.

Endometriosis is characterized by the presence of endometrial cells that migrate abnormally, during the menstrual cycle, toward the genital organs (ovaries or vagina) and sometimes the rectum, colon and bladder. The researchers hypothesized that TGF-beta abundance in the endometrial microenvironment might be associated with bacterial infection causing this inflammation. This was the second stage of their work. They analyzed the bacteria present in 155 women and found that 64% of those suffering from endometriosis (79 women) were carriers of Fusobacterium. Among the others, only 7% had this bacterium.

The third step was to demonstrate in vivo that Fusobacterium does indeed have an impact on the development of the disease. The team transplanted endometrial tissue from one group of mice to another to create a model of endometriosis lesions and inoculated some mice with Fusobacterium. After a few weeks, lesions typical of endometriosis were more prominent in these mice, irrespective of the dose of bacteria injected. This clearly shows that this bacterium facilitates the proliferation of endometrial cells and corroborates all the work carried out by these researchers in vitro.

The researchers’ work was published on Wednesday, June 14, in the journal Science Translational Medicine. Dr. Yutaka Kondo, a cancer biologist at Nagoya University and co-author of the article, stated that their discovery opens up new avenues for treating endometriosis. He added that antibiotics could be used to destroy the Fusobacterium infection and that this could lead to the development of new therapies for endometriosis.

Dr. Daniel Vaiman, research director in charge of the genomics, epigenetics, and physiopathology of reproduction team at French research institute Cochin, which is currently conducting research into the genetic aspects of endometriosis, commented that the Japanese researchers’ work is groundbreaking. He added that their findings could help explain the causes of endometriosis and lead to new treatments for this disease.

In conclusion, the discovery of Fusobacterium’s involvement in endometriosis is a ray of hope for millions of women suffering from this hormone-dependent disease. The bacterium can be treated with antibiotics, and this could lead to the development of new therapies for endometriosis. The Japanese researchers’ work paves the way for further research into the causes of endometriosis and new treatments for this disease.

1. Endometriosis and bacterial infection

2. Relationship between bacterial infection and endometriosis

3. Can bacterial infection lead to endometriosis?

4. Bacterial infections as a risk factor for endometriosis

5. Link between endometriosis and bacterial vaginosis

News Source : Nathalie Brafman

Source Link :Endometriosis may be caused by a bacterial infection/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...