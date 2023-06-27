“Eid Special Beef Curry Recipe”: Easiest Way to Cook Eid Special Beef Curry Recipe in Bengali Style | RokomariRannaghor

Introduction:

Eid-ul-Adha is one of the most important festivals for Muslims around the world. This festival is celebrated by sacrificing an animal and distributing the meat among family, friends, and the poor. In Bangladesh, beef is one of the most common meats consumed during this festival. Bengali cuisine has a wide variety of beef dishes, but today we will talk about the easiest and most delicious way to cook beef curry for Eid.

Ingredients:

To make this delicious beef curry, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 kg beef

– 2 onions

– 2 tomatoes

– 2 tablespoons ginger paste

– 2 tablespoons garlic paste

– 3-4 green chilies

– 1 tablespoon cumin powder

– 1 tablespoon coriander powder

– 1 tablespoon red chili powder

– 1 tablespoon turmeric powder

– Salt to taste

– Cooking oil

– Water

Preparation:

Step 1: Cut the beef into small pieces and wash them thoroughly. Drain the water and set aside.

Step 2: Peel and chop the onions into small pieces. Rinse and chop the tomatoes into small pieces. Cut the green chilies in half.

Step 3: In a pan, heat 4-5 tablespoons of cooking oil. Add the chopped onions and fry until they turn golden brown.

Step 4: Add the ginger paste, garlic paste, and green chilies. Fry for 1-2 minutes.

Step 5: Add the cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, turmeric powder, and salt. Mix well and fry for a couple of minutes.

Step 6: Add the chopped tomatoes and cook until they become soft and mushy.

Step 7: Add the beef pieces and mix well with the masala. Fry for 5-7 minutes.

Step 8: Add enough water to cover the beef pieces. Cover the pan with a lid and cook on medium heat for 45-50 minutes or until the beef is tender and cooked.

Step 9: Once the beef is cooked, remove the lid and cook on high heat for another 5-7 minutes or until the gravy thickens.

Step 10: Turn off the heat and let the beef curry rest for 10-15 minutes before serving.

Serving:

Beef curry is best served with steaming hot rice. You can also serve it with naan or paratha. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot.

Conclusion:

Eid-ul-Adha is a time to celebrate with family and friends. Cooking delicious food is an integral part of this festival. This easy and delicious beef curry recipe is perfect for Eid and can be enjoyed by everyone. So, try this recipe at home and enjoy a delicious meal with your loved ones. Happy Eid!

