“easy roasted chicken recipe”: A Quick and Easy Recipe for Turbo Roasted Chicken

Turbo Roasted Chicken – A Simple Recipe

Turbo Roasted Chicken is a delicious and easy-to-make recipe that is perfect for any occasion. Whether you are looking to impress your guests or simply want a quick and easy meal for your family, this recipe is sure to please.

Ingredients:

-1 whole chicken

-2 tablespoons of olive oil

-1 tablespoon of paprika

-1 tablespoon of garlic powder

-1 tablespoon of onion powder

-1 tablespoon of dried oregano

-1 tablespoon of dried thyme

-1 teaspoon of salt

-1 teaspoon of black pepper

Instructions:

1. Preheat your oven to 450°F.

2. Rinse the chicken thoroughly and pat it dry with paper towels.

3. In a small bowl, mix together the olive oil, paprika, garlic powder, onion powder, dried oregano, dried thyme, salt, and black pepper.

4. Rub the spice mixture all over the chicken, making sure to get it under the skin as well.

5. Place the chicken in a roasting pan, breast side up.

6. Roast the chicken in the preheated oven for 10 minutes.

7. After 10 minutes, reduce the oven temperature to 350°F and continue roasting the chicken for another 45-50 minutes, or until the internal temperature of the chicken reaches 165°F.

8. Let the chicken rest for 10 minutes before carving and serving.

In conclusion, Turbo Roasted Chicken is a simple recipe that is easy to make and delicious to eat. With just a few ingredients and some basic cooking skills, you can create a flavorful and juicy chicken dish that is sure to impress your family and friends. So why not give it a try today and add some excitement to your dinner table!

News Source : 2KD’s Kurt and Kera Vlog

Source Link :Turbo Roasted Chicken ; a simple recipe/

