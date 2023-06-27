“Dragon Puppet Tutorial”: Dragon Puppet Tutorial: Creating a Dragon Base that’s Viral and Trending! #dragonpuppet #tutorial #viral #trending

How to Make a Dragon Base! (Tutorial)

Dragons have always been a popular and intriguing creature that has captured the imagination of people across the world. From the fiery beasts of mythology to the friendly dragons of children’s books, there’s no denying that there’s something magical about these mythical creatures. If you’re looking to create a dragon puppet or costume, the first step is to create a dragon base. Here’s how to do it.

Materials Needed

Before you start, you’ll need to gather a few materials. You’ll need:

– PVC pipe (1/2 inch)

– PVC pipe cutter

– PVC elbows (1/2 inch)

– PVC T-joints (1/2 inch)

– PVC end caps (1/2 inch)

– Hot glue gun

– Foam

– Scissors

– Marker

Step 1: Cut the PVC Pipe

The first step is to cut the PVC pipe to the length you need. The length of the PVC pipe will depend on the size of the dragon you want to create. Cut the PVC pipe to the desired length and make sure that it’s straight.

Step 2: Create the Base

To create the base of the dragon, you’ll need to connect the PVC elbows and T-joints to the PVC pipe. Start by connecting two T-joints to the PVC pipe on either end. Then, connect two PVC elbows to the T-joints to create the legs of the dragon. Finally, connect two more T-joints to the PVC pipe to create the tail of the dragon.

Step 3: Add End Caps

Once you’ve created the base, it’s time to add end caps to the PVC elbows and T-joints. This will prevent the PVC pipe from slipping out of the joints. Simply glue the end caps onto the PVC elbows and T-joints using a hot glue gun.

Step 4: Create the Head

To create the head of the dragon, you’ll need to use foam. Cut the foam into the shape of the dragon’s head using scissors. Then, use a marker to draw the details of the dragon’s face onto the foam. Cut out the details using scissors.

Step 5: Attach the Head

Once you’ve created the head, it’s time to attach it to the PVC pipe. Use a hot glue gun to attach the foam head to the PVC pipe. Make sure that it’s securely attached and that the dragon’s head is facing forward.

Step 6: Create the Wings

To create the wings of the dragon, you’ll need to use foam once again. Cut the foam into the shape of the wings using scissors. Then, use a marker to draw the details of the dragon’s wings onto the foam. Cut out the details using scissors.

Step 7: Attach the Wings

Once you’ve created the wings, it’s time to attach them to the PVC pipe. Use a hot glue gun to attach the foam wings to the PVC pipe. Make sure that they’re securely attached and that they’re in the right position.

Step 8: Add Details

Finally, it’s time to add details to the dragon base. You can use foam or other materials to create the dragon’s scales, horns, and other features. Use a hot glue gun to attach the details to the PVC pipe.

Conclusion

Creating a dragon base is the first step in creating a dragon puppet or costume. With a few simple materials and some basic skills, you can create a dragon base that will be the foundation of your dragon creation. Whether you’re creating a dragon for a play, a costume party, or just for fun, this tutorial will help you get started. So what are you waiting for? Start creating your dragon base today!

