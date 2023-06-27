Dr Sally Smith Take Care of Maya: What is the current whereabouts of Dr Sally Smith from Netflix’s Take Care of Maya?

Take Care of Maya: The Shocking Documentary That Exposes Child Custody Battles

Take Care of Maya is a heart-wrenching documentary that tells the tragic story of Maya Kowalski, a 10-year-old girl who was admitted to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in 2016. Maya’s parents, Jack and Beata, were desperate to bring their daughter home, but instead, Maya was placed in state custody. The documentary takes viewers on a journey as they witness the Kowalski family’s struggle to regain custody of Maya and the authorities’ questionable decisions.

The documentary not only highlights the heart-wrenching story of the Kowalski family but also exposes the issues that have impacted many families across the US who have been forced to battle authorities for custody of their children. The documentary shows how quickly families can be separated from their children, and how difficult it can be to regain custody, even when there is no evidence of abuse or neglect.

One of the people in the documentary that has continued to polarize viewers has been Dr. Sally Smith. Smith worked as a medical director and in the child protection team in Pinellas County, Florida. She was brought in to question Maya and make major decisions about her ongoing treatment. As the documentary highlights, when Smith left the room, Maya was placed in state custody despite having two parents who were desperate to bring their daughter home.

Smith accused Beata Kowalski of Munchausen syndrome by proxy, which is when a parent fakes a child’s illness for sympathy or gain. This accusation led to Beata’s death by suicide in 2017. Beata’s last note to her family read, “I no longer can take the pain being away from Maya and being treated like a criminal. I cannot watch my daughter suffer in pain and keep getting worse.”

Smith’s report filed in October 2016 suggested that Beata was abusing Maya by exaggerating and psychologically inducing her symptoms. Maya remained in state custody and was confined to the hospital unable to see her parents. Dr. Anthony Kirkpatrick, who was the first doctor to diagnose Maya with CRPS, did confirm her diagnosis to Smith in her initial investigation. He also formally warned that a child abuse case would cause “needless and permanent harm to the child and family.”

The documentary shows and interviews other families who had been accused of abusing their child when they had brought them into the hospital. As a result, many families, including the Kowalskis, are campaigning for pediatricians to be subject to more checks.

In the ending scenes of Take Care of Maya, it states that in December 2021, Smith and her employer, Suncoast Advocacy Services, settled their portion of the lawsuit with the Kowalskis. Smith voluntarily retired from her post last year, but Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and the Bayfront Medical Center still have her listed as an independent practitioner.

Although they have reached a settlement with Smith and her employer, the Kowalskis continue to pursue a legal battle against Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in September 2023.

Take Care of Maya is a powerful and emotional documentary that exposes the flaws in the child protection system and raises important questions about the decisions made by medical professionals. It highlights the importance of transparency and accountability in the healthcare industry and the need for more checks and balances to ensure that families are not separated from their children without sufficient evidence of abuse or neglect. The documentary is a must-watch for anyone interested in child welfare and the justice system.

1. Dr Sally Smith location

2. Take Care of Maya Dr Sally Smith whereabouts

3. Netflix’s Take Care of Maya Dr Sally Smith

4. Dr Sally Smith character in Take Care of Maya

5. Where is Dr Sally Smith now in Take Care of Maya?

News Source : Radio Times

Source Link :Where is Dr Sally Smith from Netflix’s Take Care of Maya now?/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...