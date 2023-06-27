Does Aetna Plan F Cover Silver Sneakers : “Does Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F cover Silver Sneakers fitness program?”

Silver Sneakers Coverage in Aetna Plan F: A Guide to Navigate It

1. Does Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F Cover Silver Sneakers?

2. Is Silver Sneakers covered by Aetna Plan F?

3. Can I use Silver Sneakers with Aetna Medicare Plan F?

4. Does Aetna Plan F offer Silver Sneakers benefits?

5. Are Silver Sneakers included in Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F?

Possible article:

Does Aetna Plan F Cover Silver Sneakers?

If you are enrolled in Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F or considering it, you may wonder if it covers SilverSneakers, a popular fitness program for seniors that provides access to gym memberships, group exercise classes, and other wellness resources. The answer is both yes and no, depending on the state and the type of Aetna Plan F you have. In this article, we will explain the details and the alternatives.

What is SilverSneakers?

SilverSneakers is a program designed by Tivity Health that aims to promote healthy lifestyles among older adults. It was founded in 1993 and now serves over 16 million members across the United States. SilverSneakers partners with more than 16,000 fitness centers, YMCAs, and community centers to offer free or discounted access to their facilities and classes. Members also receive online tools and social support to help them reach their fitness goals.

SilverSneakers is available to people who are eligible for Medicare or group retiree plans that include it. To enroll, you need to find a participating fitness center in your area and show your SilverSneakers ID card or confirmation from your health plan. You can then enjoy unlimited access to all the amenities and activities that the center offers, such as cardio and strength training equipment, swimming pools, yoga, dance, and tai chi classes, and even social events. SilverSneakers does not require any contracts, fees, or copays.

What is Aetna Plan F?

Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F is a type of Medigap policy that covers most of the out-of-pocket costs that Original Medicare does not, such as deductibles, coinsurance, and excess charges. Plan F is the most comprehensive Medigap plan and is popular among people who want predictable and low healthcare expenses. However, Plan F is not available to new Medicare beneficiaries who became eligible on or after January 1, 2020, due to changes in federal law. If you are already enrolled in Plan F before that date, you can keep it and enjoy its benefits.

Does Aetna Plan F cover SilverSneakers?

The answer to this question depends on the state where you live and the type of Aetna Plan F you have. In some states, such as Florida, Texas, and Pennsylvania, Aetna offers a version of Plan F that includes SilverSneakers as a free benefit. This means that if you enroll in this Plan F, you can join any participating fitness center that offers SilverSneakers and use their facilities and classes for free. You do not need to pay any extra fees or copays, and you do not need to enroll in SilverSneakers separately.

In other states, however, Aetna does not include SilverSneakers in any of its Medicare Supplement plans, including Plan F. This means that even if you have Aetna Plan F, you cannot use it to access SilverSneakers benefits. You can still join a fitness center that partners with SilverSneakers, but you need to pay the membership fee or any other costs that the center requires. You can also explore other fitness programs or activities that are covered by your Aetna Plan F, such as diabetes management, weight loss, or smoking cessation.

What are the alternatives to SilverSneakers with Aetna Plan F?

If you have Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F and do not have access to SilverSneakers, you still have several options to stay active and healthy. Aetna offers several wellness benefits and programs that are included in its plans, such as:

– Fitness discounts: Aetna partners with several fitness centers and health clubs to offer discounts on their membership fees or enrollment fees. You can search for participating centers on Aetna’s website or call its customer service.

– Silver&Fit: Aetna offers Silver&Fit, another fitness program for seniors that provides access to more than 14,000 fitness centers nationwide. Silver&Fit also includes home fitness kits, online workout videos, and health coaching. However, not all Aetna plans include Silver&Fit, so you need to check with your plan documents or call Aetna’s customer service.

– Care management: Aetna offers care management programs for chronic conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease, or COPD. These programs provide personalized support, education, and resources to help you manage your health and prevent complications. If you have one of these conditions, you may qualify for these programs at no extra cost. You can ask your doctor or call Aetna’s customer service.

Conclusion

Aetna Medicare Supplement Plan F may or may not cover SilverSneakers, depending on the state and the plan type. If you live in a state where Aetna includes SilverSneakers in its Plan F, you can enjoy free access to thousands of fitness centers and classes. If not, you still have other options to stay active and healthy, such as fitness discounts, Silver&Fit, or care management programs. Regardless of your plan, it’s important to prioritize your physical and mental well-being and find ways to stay active and social.

——————–

Related Queries

1. Is Silver Sneakers covered by Aetna Plan F?

2. Does Aetna’s Plan F include Silver Sneakers benefits?

3. Can I use Silver Sneakers with Aetna Plan F coverage?

4. Is there a Silver Sneakers program available for Aetna Plan F members?

5. Are Aetna Plan F policyholders eligible for Silver Sneakers membership?

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...