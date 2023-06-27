Disney Actor AIDS Diagnosis: Disney Actor Struggles with Fear Over Intimate Scene Following AIDS Diagnosis

Removing Stigma to Prevent Secret AIDS Diagnosis

A Disney icon who’s known for starring on the primetime show Dynasty recently came forward about feeling “terrified” on set after a secret AIDS diagnosis. The reason is both sad and alarming.

The Stigma of AIDS

One of the most widely stigmatized diseases, HIV, the viral precursor to AIDS, hit the spotlight in the 1980s. Only when odd types of pneumonia and cancer struck did the issue make the journals. A high number of homosexual men reported the problems, leading it to be called GRID (gay-related immune deficiency).

But by the end of 1981, this extended to injection users. There has been progress. In 1987, the first anti-retroviral hit the market, then in 2012, PrEP came into play, a method of reducing risks prophylactically.

Removing Stigma to Prevent Secret AIDS Diagnosis

While the acting icon might not have felt safe to reveal his truth, resulting in the secret AIDS diagnosis, there is progress. Since that time, stars like Freddie Mercury, Magic Johnson, Isaac Asimov, Charlie Sheen, and Billy Porter all received the HIV/AIDS diagnosis and openly declared it. The danger lies in stigmatizing the topic, usually through dis- or misinformation.

Disinformation and Misinformation

There is plenty of conversation about Bayer supposedly selling HIV-infected protein. Other myths include the relationship between sexual orientation and the disease. It doesn’t spread through mosquitoes. Treatment isn’t about dozens of pills per day.

Help is available. And it was the lack of this help led a respected Disney actor to hold a secret AIDS diagnosis.

Rock Hudson Speaks About Secret AIDS Diagnosis: “Nobody Knew”

The iconic Disney heartthrob of the ’50s and ’60s starred in Dynasty, among other things. His secret AIDS diagnosis came about in 1984, and a full year passed before making that information known. But not for the expected reasons.

A documentary called Rock Hudson: All That Heaven Allowed shows the Academy Award nominee in a new light. It reveals the fear of giving the show’s co-star a “lethal injection” during the kiss scene. The star would gargle with mouthwash and use disinfectant sprays to protect those around him.

Rock Hudson passed away in 1985, just after making his medical diagnosis public. He died at the age of 59 in the same year. With the revival of pride and the removal of prejudice, Hollywood is returning to the topic. The hope is that with awareness, kindness, and time, AIDS will have less stigma and more treatment.

News Source : Inside the Magic

Source Link :Disney Actor “Terrified” of Intimate Scene After AIDS Diagnosis/

