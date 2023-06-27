Digital Trust: The Significance of Digital Trust as the Top Priority in Technology Matters

Building Digital Trust: The Need of the Hour

In today’s digital age, cybersecurity and privacy have become increasingly important. With the rise of sophisticated threats like nation hacktivism, the need for proactive cyber defense has become more critical. Additionally, the adoption of cloud and hybrid ecosystems, OT and IoT, and emerging technologies like AI and blockchain have expanded the attack surface, making it more challenging to protect against cyber threats.

The need for “digital trust” has become more apparent than ever before. Digital trust goes beyond standard cybersecurity and privacy practices; it involves creating a sense of confidence for end-users to trust digital services and devices.

To build digital trust, technology companies must integrate risk management into all their products. This involves analyzing and measuring risk in real-time, being data-driven and validated on a continuous basis, and automated. The current threat landscape is too sophisticated to rely on humans alone to manage risk.

How is digital trust different from standard cybersecurity and privacy? While cybersecurity and privacy practices focus on the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of the service, digital trust involves building confidence in digital assets and emerging technologies.

To foster and enable digital trust, organizations must shift their mindset from standard cybersecurity measures to new ways of enabling digital trust. Here are a few steps that organizations can take to promote digital trust:

1. Know your digital assets. Develop and manage asset inventory and attack surface best practices.

2. Apply in-depth defense mechanisms. This should include multi-layer protection.

3. Secure by design. Leverage modern-day architecture best practices, such as zero trust, at all layers.

4. Automate end-to-end security measures. As much as possible, automate NIST’s “Five Functions:” identify, protect, detect, respond, and recover.

5. Train and enable the workforce. All relevant stakeholders should be aware of the latest threats and technologies.

6. Do more than just “check the box.” Standard audit and compliance will not be sufficient to enable digital trust. In fact, it can create a false perception of security, which can break digital trust if the security is ever breached.

In conclusion, building digital trust is essential for organizations to foster stronger relationships with their end-users. By creating confidence with end-users through digital trust, organizations can build stronger relationships, making them more likely to thrive in today’s environment.

1. Cybersecurity

2. Data privacy

3. Online fraud

4. Digital identity

5. Trustworthiness of digital platforms

News Source : Lalit Ahluwalia

Source Link :Why Digital Trust Has Become The Most Critical Technology Concern/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...