Desi Banks Net Worth: Desi Banks: A Look into His Life, Bio, Relationships, Family, Wealth, Interests, Age, Background, and Trivia

Desi Banks, born Desmond Marquez Banks, is a well-known social media personality and comedian from Atlanta, Georgia. He has gained a massive following on various social media platforms, including Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, for his hilarious skits and relatable content.

Early Life and Career

Desi Banks was born on May 24, 1993, in Atlanta, Georgia. He grew up in the city and attended Lithonia High School, where he discovered his passion for comedy and entertainment. After graduating from high school, he pursued a career in entertainment and began posting videos on Vine, a now-defunct social media platform.

Desi Banks quickly gained a following on Vine for his humorous skits and relatable content, which led him to expand his presence on other social media platforms. He started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok, which helped him gain an even larger following.

Relationships and Family

Desi Banks prefers to keep his personal life private, and not much is known about his relationships. However, he is known to have a close relationship with his family and often features them in his videos.

Net Worth

As of 2021, Desi Banks’ net worth is estimated to be around $3 million. He has amassed a massive following on various social media platforms, which has helped him earn a significant amount of money through brand deals and sponsored posts.

Hobbies

Desi Banks is passionate about comedy and loves creating content that makes people laugh. In his free time, he enjoys spending time with his family and friends, traveling, and exploring new places.

Age and Ethnicity

Desi Banks is currently 28 years old, having been born on May 24, 1993. He is of African-American ethnicity and is proud of his heritage, often incorporating it into his comedy skits.

Facts

Here are some interesting facts about Desi Banks:

– He has over 5 million followers on Instagram and over 1.5 million subscribers on YouTube.

– Desi Banks has collaborated with other popular social media personalities, including B. Simone, Jess Hilarious, and Karlous Miller.

– He is known for his catchphrase, “I’m gone,” which he uses in many of his videos.

– Desi Banks is also a successful actor and has appeared in several films and television shows.

Conclusion

Desi Banks is a talented social media personality and comedian who has gained a massive following for his relatable content and hilarious skits. He is a proud African-American who is passionate about his heritage and loves creating content that makes people laugh. With his growing popularity and success, it’s clear that Desi Banks is not going anywhere anytime soon.

