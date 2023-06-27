“Dendrobium mounting”: A Tutorial on Mounting 2 Dendrobiums on Cork without Any Hassle

Mounting 2 Dendrobiums on Cork | Drama Free Tutorial

Dendrobiums are one of the most beautiful orchids, and mounting them on cork is a great way to display their beauty. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the process of mounting 2 Dendrobiums on cork without any drama. Let’s get started!

Materials Required:

– Two Dendrobiums

– A piece of cork bark

– Fishing line or twine

– Scissors

– A drill with a small drill bit

– Sphagnum moss

– Water

Step 1: Soak the Cork Bark

Before starting, soak the cork bark in water for at least an hour. This will help it to become more pliable and easier to work with.

Step 2: Drill Holes in the Cork

Once the cork is soaked, use a drill with a small drill bit to make two holes towards the top of the cork. These holes will be used to tie the fishing line or twine to secure the Dendrobiums.

Step 3: Attach the Fishing Line or Twine

Cut a piece of fishing line or twine and thread it through one of the holes in the cork. Tie a knot in the end of the line so that it does not slip out of the hole. Repeat this process for the other hole in the cork.

Step 4: Prepare the Dendrobiums

Take the two Dendrobiums and remove them from their current pots. Carefully remove any old roots or dead leaves. It is essential to make sure that the Dendrobiums are healthy and free from any pests or diseases.

Step 5: Place the Dendrobiums on the Cork

Take one of the Dendrobiums and place it on the cork, positioning it where you want it to grow. Hold the Dendrobium in place with one hand and wrap the fishing line or twine around the plant’s stem and the cork, tying it tightly in place. Repeat this process with the other Dendrobium.

Step 6: Add Sphagnum Moss

Once the Dendrobiums are firmly attached to the cork, it is time to add sphagnum moss to help retain moisture. Soak the moss in water and squeeze out any excess water. Then, wrap the moss around the base of the Dendrobiums and the cork, securing it with the fishing line or twine.

Step 7: Water the Dendrobiums

Finally, water the Dendrobiums by misting them with a spray bottle. You can also place the cork with the Dendrobiums in a shallow dish of water for a few minutes, allowing the moss to absorb water. Be careful not to overwater the plants, as this can lead to root rot.

Step 8: Display your Dendrobiums

Congratulations! You have successfully mounted 2 Dendrobiums on cork. Now it’s time to display your beautiful plants. Hang the cork in a bright location with indirect sunlight, and enjoy the stunning blooms of your Dendrobiums.

Conclusion

Mounting 2 Dendrobiums on cork is a fun and easy way to display these beautiful orchids. By following these simple steps, you can create a drama-free environment for your plants to thrive. Remember to check on your Dendrobiums regularly and water them when needed. With a little care and attention, your Dendrobiums will reward you with their stunning beauty for years to come.

