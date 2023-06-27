Dal Gosht Recipe: Tahir Mehmood’s Food Secrets: Simple and Delicious Dal Gosht Recipe

Easy Dal Gosht Recipe by Tahir Mehmood Food Secrets
Dal Gosht is a traditional Pakistani dish that is loved by many. It is a combination of lentils and meat which is slow-cooked to perfection. This dish is a perfect blend of flavors and is sure to delight your taste buds.
Ingredients
- 1/2 kg mutton
- 1 cup chana dal
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 tomato, chopped
- 2 green chilies, chopped
- 1 tsp ginger paste
- 1 tsp garlic paste
- 1 tsp red chili powder
- 1/2 tsp turmeric powder
- 1/2 tsp coriander powder
- 1/2 tsp cumin powder
- 1/2 tsp garam masala powder
- 1/4 cup oil
- Salt to taste
- Water as required
Instructions
- Soak the chana dal in water for 30 minutes.
- Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add the chopped onions. Fry until they turn golden brown.
- Add the mutton pieces and fry until they turn brown on all sides.
- Add ginger paste, garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes are soft.
- Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well.
- Drain the water from the chana dal and add it to the pressure cooker. Mix well.
- Add enough water to cover the dal and mutton.
- Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 4-5 whistles or until the mutton is tender.
- Turn off the heat and let the pressure release naturally.
- Add garam masala powder and mix well.
- Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.
Tips
- You can also use chicken instead of mutton.
- If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can cook the dal gosht in a regular pot. It will take longer to cook, but the results will be just as delicious.
- If you want a thicker consistency, you can reduce the amount of water you add.
- You can also add vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas to make it a complete meal.
- Adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.
Conclusion
Dal Gosht is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste. With this recipe, you can make a restaurant-quality dish at home that your family and friends will love. Give it a try and let us know how it turned out!
