Dal Gosht Recipe: Tahir Mehmood’s Food Secrets: Simple and Delicious Dal Gosht Recipe

Dal Gosht is a traditional Pakistani dish that is loved by many. It is a combination of lentils and meat which is slow-cooked to perfection. This dish is a perfect blend of flavors and is sure to delight your taste buds.

Ingredients

1/2 kg mutton

1 cup chana dal

1 onion, chopped

1 tomato, chopped

2 green chilies, chopped

1 tsp ginger paste

1 tsp garlic paste

1 tsp red chili powder

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/2 tsp coriander powder

1/2 tsp cumin powder

1/2 tsp garam masala powder

1/4 cup oil

Salt to taste

Water as required

Instructions

Soak the chana dal in water for 30 minutes. Heat oil in a pressure cooker and add the chopped onions. Fry until they turn golden brown. Add the mutton pieces and fry until they turn brown on all sides. Add ginger paste, garlic paste, chopped tomatoes, and green chilies. Cook until the tomatoes are soft. Add red chili powder, turmeric powder, coriander powder, cumin powder, and salt. Mix well. Drain the water from the chana dal and add it to the pressure cooker. Mix well. Add enough water to cover the dal and mutton. Cover the pressure cooker and cook for 4-5 whistles or until the mutton is tender. Turn off the heat and let the pressure release naturally. Add garam masala powder and mix well. Garnish with chopped coriander leaves and serve hot with naan or rice.

Tips

You can also use chicken instead of mutton.

If you don’t have a pressure cooker, you can cook the dal gosht in a regular pot. It will take longer to cook, but the results will be just as delicious.

If you want a thicker consistency, you can reduce the amount of water you add.

You can also add vegetables like carrots, potatoes, and peas to make it a complete meal.

Adjust the amount of spices according to your taste.

Conclusion

Dal Gosht is a delicious and nutritious dish that is perfect for any occasion. It is easy to make and can be customized to suit your taste. With this recipe, you can make a restaurant-quality dish at home that your family and friends will love. Give it a try and let us know how it turned out!

