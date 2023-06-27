“Daisy Goodwin allegations”: TV Producer Daisy Goodwin Accuses Tory Mayoral Hopeful Daniel Korski of Groping: Who is She?

TV Producer Accuses Tory Mayoral Candidate of Groping: Who is Daisy Goodwin?

Daisy Goodwin, a successful screenwriter and TV producer, has accused Tory mayoral candidate hopeful Daniel Korski of groping her a decade ago. Goodwin alleged that Korski, a former No 10 adviser, had groped her during a meeting in Downing Street back in 2013. Though these allegations are not new, Goodwin has now decided to name Korski given his candidacy for the London mayoral race next year. Korski has denied the allegations “in the strongest possible terms”.

Who is Daisy Goodwin?

Born in London in 1961, Goodwin is the creator of the TV series Victoria, a best-selling novelist, and multiple New York Times bestselling author. She grew up surrounded by creative people and often found herself coming home to Hollywood stars like Lauren Bacall and Ingrid Bergman. After studying history at Cambridge, Goodwin attended Columbia Film School and spent a decade at the BBC making arts documentaries. She then moved to the independent sector and created many successful programmes, including Grand Designs and Escape to the Country. In 2005, she started her own production company, Silver River Productions, which she sold to Sony seven years later. Goodwin now writes full-time and was commissioned to write her first screenplay, Victoria, which aired its first season on ITV in 2016 and was followed by two more.

What are Goodwin’s Allegations?

Goodwin alleged that Korski had groped her during a meeting in Downing Street in 2013. She claimed that “when we both stood up at the end of the meeting and went to the door, the spad stepped towards me and suddenly put his hand on my breast”. Upon reacting with shock, Goodwin said that Korski “sprang away” from her, and she left. She stated that she felt more surprised and humiliated than frightened. Though she admits that legally, Korski’s actions could be called sexual assault, Goodwin did not feel frightened during the incident. She added that by the time she returned to work, she had framed the incident as an anecdote, seeing the humour in it, and comparing it to “Carry On Downing Street”.

Why is Goodwin Naming Korski Now?

Goodwin first made the allegations in a Radio Times article back in 2017 in the wake of the #MeToo movement. However, she has now decided to name Korski given his candidacy for the Conservative mayoral candidate for London. She wrote: “Naively I assumed that if everyone already knew then his egregious behaviour would not be tolerated any more. But now the spad who groped me, aka Daniel Korski, is running to be the Tory candidate for mayor of London. This I think is a reason to name him.”

What has Korski Said in Response?

Korski has denied the allegations “in the strongest possible terms”. A spokesperson for the former No 10 adviser said: “In the strongest possible terms, Dan categorically denies any allegation of inappropriate behaviour whatsoever”.

1. Sexual assault allegations

2. Daniel Korski

3. Daisy Goodwin’s accusations

4. #MeToo movement

5. London mayoral election

News Source : Tara Cobham

Source Link :Who is Daisy Goodwin? TV producer accusing Tory mayoral hopeful Daniel Korski of groping/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...