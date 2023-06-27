Dairy-Free Smoothies: Recipe for Berry Mint Smoothies without Dairy

Dairy-Free Berry Mint Smoothies: A Refreshing and Nutritious Treat

Smoothies are a popular and convenient way to pack in a lot of nutrients in one go. They are perfect for a quick breakfast, post-workout snack, or a refreshing pick-me-up on a hot day. If you are looking for a delicious and healthy smoothie recipe, try this dairy-free berry mint smoothie. It is not only tasty but also full of natural goodness to help you recover from an active day.

The recipe uses a mix of fresh or frozen berries, unsweetened dairy-free milk, fresh parsley, and mint, and a small amount of protein powder. The result is a light and refreshing smoothie that is not too sweet and packed with antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals.

If you have some questions about the recipe, we have answered some of them below.

Which Dairy-Free Protein Powder Works Best in Smoothies?

Pea protein powder is an excellent vegan option, while egg white protein powder and collagen powder work well if you are not vegan. The recipe requires a small amount of protein powder, so it does not affect the taste and texture too much. You can use plain, lightly sweetened, or vanilla protein powder, depending on your preference.

What Other Add-Ins Would Be Tasty in these Berry Mint Smoothies?

You can add various supplements or flavorings to your smoothies to make them more interesting. Some of the options include pure vanilla, fresh squeezed orange juice, calcium powder, or probiotic powder. You can also experiment with different fruit combinations to find your favorite.

What Milk Alternative Do You Recommend?

You can use any unsweetened dairy-free milk alternative that you like. Some popular options include almond milk, coconut milk, soy milk, oat milk, or rice milk. Depending on the brand and type of milk, the nutritional content may vary, so check the labels to make an informed choice.

This dairy-free berry mint smoothie is also suitable for various dietary restrictions and preferences. It is dairy-free, egg-free, gluten-free, nut-free, peanut-free, soy-free, vegan, vegetarian, plant-based, added sugar-free, paleo, and generally top food allergy-friendly. It is even banana-free, which is a plus for those who are allergic or do not like bananas.

Here is the recipe for the Dairy-Free Berry Mint Smoothie:

Ingredients:

– 1 cup mixed berries (fresh or frozen)

– 1 cup unsweetened dairy-free milk alternative (e.g., So Delicious Coconut)

– Handful fresh parsley

– 3 to 4 sprigs fresh mint, plus sprigs for garnish

– 1 tablespoon dairy-free protein powder (plain or vanilla)

– Sweetener, to taste (optional)

– Ice (optional)

Instructions:

1. Add the berries, milk alternative, parsley, mint, and protein powder to your blender.

2. Process on high until smooth.

3. Taste and add sweetener to taste, if needed.

4. For a cooler and thicker smoothie, blend in some ice.

5. Pour the smoothie into 1 tall glass or 2 small glasses.

6. Garnish with fresh mint, if desired.

Note: Stephanie, the blogger who submitted the recipe, does not add any sweetener and relies on the sweetness of the berries and protein powder. However, if you prefer a sweeter smoothie, you can add a few drops of vanilla stevia or a little drizzle of honey.

This recipe yields one serving, but you can easily double or triple the batch for a post-activity recovery drink for the whole family. Each serving has approximately 144 calories, 5g of fat, 18.9g of carbohydrates, 5.6g of sugar, 13mg of sodium, 10.3g of fiber, and 9.3g of protein.

In conclusion, this dairy-free berry mint smoothie is a delicious and nutritious way to refresh and recharge your body. It is easy to make, versatile, and full of natural goodness. Give it a try and see how it makes you feel!

