“Daily Dish Recipe”: Episode 2 of The Great American Recipe focuses on the Daily Dish.

Taco Bell Recruits Paris Hilton for Volcano Menu Return

In other food news, fast-food giant Taco Bell has teamed up with celebrity Paris Hilton to bring back their iconic Volcano Menu. The menu features spicy dishes like the Volcano Burrito and Volcano Nachos that were popular in the early 2000s but were discontinued in 2013.

Taco Bell has been teasing the return of the Volcano Menu for months, and fans have been eagerly anticipating its comeback. To make the announcement, Taco Bell released a video featuring Paris Hilton dressed in a fiery-red outfit, surrounded by flames, and holding a Volcano Burrito.

The video, which has already gone viral, shows Hilton saying, “That’s hot” (her famous catchphrase) while taking a bite of the spicy burrito. Hilton also shares her excitement about the return of the Volcano Menu, saying, “I’m obsessed with spicy food, and the Volcano Menu was always my go-to at Taco Bell. I’m so excited it’s coming back, and I can’t wait to try it again.”

The Volcano Menu is set to return to Taco Bell locations nationwide on July 1st, and fans are already counting down the days. The menu will only be available for a limited time, so customers are encouraged to try it while they can.

Taco Bell’s decision to bring back the Volcano Menu is part of their strategy to appeal to a younger audience and stay relevant in an ever-changing fast-food landscape. By partnering with Paris Hilton, who has a massive following on social media, Taco Bell hopes to generate buzz and attract new customers.

In addition to the Volcano Menu, Taco Bell has been experimenting with new menu items and innovations, including plant-based options, digital ordering, and delivery. The company’s efforts have paid off, with sales increasing in recent years.

Overall, the return of the Volcano Menu is a win for Taco Bell and its customers. With its bold flavors and fiery heat, the menu is sure to spice up customers’ summer and bring back memories of the early 2000s. And with Paris Hilton as their spokesperson, Taco Bell is sure to heat up social media and capture the attention of a new generation.

