Creamy Toffee Pudding Recipe: Creamy Toffee Pudding Recipe for Eid Special with a Touch of Variety

Simple & Variety Pudding Recipe for Eid Special

Introduction

Eid is a special occasion celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is a time to come together with family and friends and enjoy delicious food. One of the most popular desserts served on Eid is pudding. There are many variations of pudding, but the creamy toffee pudding is a favorite among many. In this article, we will share a simple and easy recipe for this delicious dessert.

Ingredients

1 cup of sugar

1/2 cup of water

1 can of condensed milk

1 can of evaporated milk

1 cup of heavy cream

1 package of instant vanilla pudding mix

1 package of instant toffee pudding mix

1 box of vanilla wafers

Whipped cream (optional)

Directions

In a saucepan, combine the sugar and water. Cook over medium heat until the sugar dissolves and the mixture turns into a caramel color. Remove from heat and slowly add the condensed milk and evaporated milk. Whisk until well combined. Add the heavy cream and whisk until smooth. In a separate bowl, prepare the instant vanilla pudding mix according to package instructions. In another bowl, prepare the instant toffee pudding mix according to package instructions. Take a large glass bowl and start layering the vanilla wafers on the bottom. Next, pour half of the caramel mixture over the vanilla wafers. Add a layer of the prepared vanilla pudding on top of the caramel mixture. Add another layer of vanilla wafers on top of the vanilla pudding. Pour the remaining caramel mixture over the vanilla wafers. Add a layer of the prepared toffee pudding on top of the caramel mixture. Add one more layer of vanilla wafers on top of the toffee pudding. Finally, add a layer of whipped cream on top of the vanilla wafers. Refrigerate for at least two hours before serving.

Conclusion

This simple and variety pudding recipe is the perfect dessert to serve on Eid. The combination of vanilla and toffee pudding with caramel sauce and vanilla wafers is sure to be a crowd-pleaser. You can also add your own twist by adding different flavors of pudding or toppings. Give this recipe a try and enjoy a delicious and creamy dessert with your loved ones.

News Source : Tabassum’s Kitchen

Source Link :Simple &Variety Pudding Recipe |Eid Special / Creamy Toffee Pudding/

