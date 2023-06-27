“covid chronic pain”: Chronic Pain Linked to Covid Infection: Study Finds

Even Mild Covid-19 Infection Can Increase Risk of Chronic Pain, Study Finds

Chronic pain, the leading cause of disability worldwide, may be linked to even a moderate Covid-19 infection, according to a study conducted by researchers from Upstate Medical University in New York. The study also suggests that a Covid infection with high initial severity may be associated with long-Covid conditions such as chronic pain.

The researchers stated that chronic pain is often linked to depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbance, which can impact daily living activities, reduce social engagement, and affect the ability to contribute to the workforce. However, at the population level, it is unknown if the severity of a Covid infection might be a new risk factor for chronic pain above and beyond the traditional slate of pre-established risk factors.

To understand this better, the researchers examined data from 15,335 adult respondents, aiming to compare the odds of having chronic pain in the past three months among Covid survivors who had no, mild, moderate or severe symptoms during their infections and never-infected control participants. Of all the participants, 76.7% reported never having been infected with Covid, 10.7% had no or mild symptoms, and 12.6% had moderate or severe cases.

Respondents reporting no or infrequent pain made up 80.3% of the sample, while 19.7% said they had chronic pain. Chronic pain was more prevalent in the moderate or severe group relative to the never-infected group (25.5% vs 19.4%). Both the adjusted model and matched model showed a higher likelihood of pain for those with moderate or severe Covid than for the uninfected group.

Participants with no or mild symptoms were less likely to report pain in the previous three months than the Covid-naive group. Adjusted probabilities show that chronic pain was roughly four percentage points more likely among those with more symptoms during infection than among the never-infected group (20% vs 16%).

The researchers concluded that “a moderate/highly symptomatic Covid-19 infection may be a new risk factor for chronic pain”. As the absolute number of severe Covid-19 infections continues to rise, overall prevalence of chronic pain may also increase. While knowledge continues to unfold on long-haul symptoms, prevention of severe infections remains essential.

In conclusion, the study highlights the importance of understanding the potential long-term effects of Covid-19 infections and the importance of preventing severe infections. As the pandemic continues, it is crucial to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of contracting the virus.

News Source : The Hans India

Source Link :Study links Covid infection to chronic pain/

