“Covid chronic pain”: Chronic Pain Found to be Associated with Covid Infection, According to Study

Even Moderate Covid-19 Infection Increases Risk of Chronic Pain, Study Finds

Introduction

Chronic pain, the leading cause of disability in the world, is associated with an increase in depression, anxiety, and sleep disturbance. Emerging evidence suggests that a Covid-19 infection with a high initial severity may be associated with the development of long-Covid conditions such as chronic pain. Researchers from Upstate Medical University in New York have published a study in the journal Plos One, highlighting the link between Covid-19 and chronic pain.

The Study

To understand the link between Covid-19 and chronic pain, researchers examined data from 15,335 adult respondents. They aimed to compare the odds of having chronic pain in the past three months among Covid survivors who had no, mild, moderate, or severe symptoms during their infections and never-infected control participants.

Of all participants, 76.7 per cent reported never having been infected with Covid-19, 10.7 per cent had no or mild symptoms, and 12.6 per cent had moderate or severe cases. Respondents reporting no or infrequent pain made up 80.3 per cent of the sample, while 19.7 per cent said they had chronic pain. Chronic pain was more prevalent in the moderate or severe group relative to the never-infected group (25.5 per cent vs 19.4 per cent). Both the adjusted model and matched model showed a higher likelihood of pain for those with moderate or severe Covid-19 than for the uninfected group.

The Findings

Participants with no or mild symptoms were less likely to report pain in the previous three months than the Covid-naive group. Adjusted probabilities show that chronic pain was roughly four percentage points more likely among those with more symptoms during infection than among the never-infected group (20 per cent vs 16 per cent).

The researchers concluded that “A moderate/highly symptomatic Covid-19 infection may be a new risk factor for chronic pain.” They also highlighted that “As the absolute number of severe Covid-19 infections continues to rise, the overall prevalence of chronic pain may also increase. While knowledge continues to unfold on long-haul symptoms, prevention of severe infections remains essential.”

Conclusion

Chronic pain is a debilitating condition that impacts daily living activities and reduces social engagement. The link between Covid-19 and chronic pain highlights the importance of preventing severe infections. The findings of this study add to the growing body of evidence on the long-term effects of Covid-19 and the need for ongoing research into the condition. It is essential to continue to monitor the prevalence of chronic pain in Covid-19 survivors and provide appropriate support and treatment to those who are affected.

News Source : IANS

Source Link :Study links Covid infection to chronic pain/

