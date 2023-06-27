“COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination”: Preventing COVID-19 in Adults During Delta and Omicron Surges: The Efficacy of mRNA Vaccines and Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection

COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection Provide Protection Against Delta and Omicron Variants, Study Finds

Introduction

The emergence of the Delta and Omicron variants of SARS-CoV-2 has raised concerns about the effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and prior infection in protecting against severe disease. A new study published in the June 2023 issue of Infectious Diseases provides insight into the protection offered by vaccination and prior infection during the predominance of these variants in the United States.

The Study

The cohort study included individuals aged 18 years and older who had at least one healthcare encounter across four health systems and had been tested for SARS-CoV-2 before August 26, 2021. Exposure was defined as COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and/or prior SARS-CoV-2 infection. Hazard ratios (HRs) for the Delta and Omicron periods were estimated using Cox regression, and protection was calculated as (1 – HR) × 100%.

Results

Compared to those who were unvaccinated and previously uninfected, those who were 2- or 3-dose vaccinated and previously infected, 3-dose vaccinated alone, and those with previous infection alone had high protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations during the Delta predominance period (range: 91% – 97%, with overlapping 95% CIs). Protection estimates were lower during the Omicron predominance period (range: 77% – 90%).

For COVID-19-associated emergency department/urgent care (ED/UC) encounters during the Delta predominance period, high protection was observed for the aforementioned exposure groups (range: 86% – 93%). During the Omicron predominance period, protection remained high for individuals who were 3-dose vaccinated with or without prior infection (76%; 95% CI = 67% – 83% and 71%; 95% CI = 67% – 73%, respectively).

Conclusion

COVID-19 mRNA vaccination and/or previous SARS-CoV-2 infection provided protection against COVID-19-associated hospitalizations and ED/UC encounters, regardless of the variant. However, protection estimates were lower during the Omicron predominance period compared to the Delta period. Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccination continues to offer protection against severe COVID-19 disease, regardless of prior infection.

Implications

The findings of this study highlight the importance of COVID-19 vaccination and prior infection in protecting against severe disease during the Delta and Omicron predominance periods. Public health efforts should continue to promote vaccination and encourage individuals to stay up-to-date with their vaccine schedules. Further research is needed to understand the long-term protection offered by vaccination and prior infection against emerging variants of SARS-CoV-2.

News Source : Physician’s Weekly | A trusted source of medical information for healthcare professional.

Source Link :Effectiveness of COVID-19 mRNA Vaccination and Prior SARS-CoV-2 Infection in Preventing Adults from COVID-19 During Delta and Omicron Surges/

