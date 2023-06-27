Contraceptive To Be Avoided In Epilepsy : “Contraceptive options for women with epilepsy to avoid seizures”

Potential Dangers of Hormonal Birth Control for Women who have Epilepsy

Introduction:

Epilepsy is a neurological disorder characterized by recurrent seizures. It affects millions of people worldwide and can have a profound impact on their lives. Women with epilepsy have unique concerns related to contraception. Some contraceptives can interact with antiepileptic drugs (AEDs) and reduce their effectiveness, while others can increase the risk of seizures. In this article, we will discuss the contraceptives that should be avoided in epilepsy.

Hormonal Contraceptives:

Hormonal contraceptives, such as birth control pills, patches, rings, and injections, contain synthetic versions of estrogen and/or progesterone. These hormones can interfere with the metabolism of AEDs and reduce their effectiveness. This can increase the risk of breakthrough seizures and other complications.

Estrogen-containing contraceptives, in particular, can lower the seizure threshold and increase the risk of seizures. They can also increase the risk of blood clots, stroke, and other cardiovascular problems, especially in women with a history of migraines or other risk factors.

Progesterone-only contraceptives, such as the mini-pill, Depo-Provera injection, and hormonal IUD, are generally considered safer for women with epilepsy. However, they can still interact with some AEDs and reduce their effectiveness. The Depo-Provera injection has been shown to reduce the levels of lamotrigine, a commonly used AED, by up to 50%, which can increase the risk of seizures.

Non-Hormonal Contraceptives:

Non-hormonal contraceptives, such as condoms, diaphragms, cervical caps, and spermicides, do not interact with AEDs and are generally considered safe for women with epilepsy. However, they may not be as effective as hormonal contraceptives and require consistent and correct use to prevent pregnancy.

Intrauterine Devices (IUDs):

IUDs are a long-acting, reversible form of contraception that can be hormonal or non-hormonal. Hormonal IUDs release small amounts of progesterone and can interact with some AEDs and reduce their effectiveness. Non-hormonal IUDs, such as the copper IUD, do not interact with AEDs and are generally considered safe for women with epilepsy. However, they may increase menstrual bleeding and cramping, which can be problematic for some women.

Emergency Contraception:

Emergency contraception, also known as the morning-after pill, is a form of contraception that can be used after unprotected sex to prevent pregnancy. The most common types of emergency contraception contain high doses of either estrogen and progesterone or just progesterone. These hormones can interact with AEDs and reduce their effectiveness, especially if taken repeatedly. Women with epilepsy should discuss their options for emergency contraception with their healthcare provider and consider non-hormonal methods, such as copper IUDs or condoms, as a backup plan.

Conclusion:

Women with epilepsy have unique concerns related to contraception. Hormonal contraceptives can interact with AEDs and reduce their effectiveness, while non-hormonal contraceptives may not be as effective. IUDs, both hormonal and non-hormonal, can also interact with some AEDs. Emergency contraception can be problematic for women with epilepsy and should be used with caution. Women with epilepsy should discuss their options for contraception with their healthcare provider and choose a method that is safe and effective for them. Non-hormonal methods, such as condoms and copper IUDs, may be the best choice for some women with epilepsy.

