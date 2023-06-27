“Colloidal Silver Ear Infection”: What is the Safety of Colloidal Silver for Ear Infections? An Overview.

Colloidal Silver for Ear Pain: A Risky Homeopathic Remedy

If you search the internet for medical advice, you may come across a plethora of conflicting information, especially when it comes to homeopathic remedies like colloidal silver. Although many people, including wellness advocates and celebrities, swear by its effectiveness, medical professionals warn against its use, citing several potential health risks. In this article, we will discuss what colloidal silver is, why people use it for ear infections, and why it is not a safe option.

What is Colloidal Silver, and Why Do People Take it for Ear Infections?

Silver has been used in medicine for centuries, primarily as a topical treatment to prevent infection transmission and treat burns and ulcers. However, the use of silver in medicine declined after World War II and the rise of modern antibiotics. Colloidal silver, on the other hand, is a molecularly different form of silver that consists of silver particles suspended in a liquid and has been used as medicine or a supplement. Most colloidal silver treatments are applied topically, taken orally, or injected. However, despite its history, there is no evidence of any benefits or functions of silver in the body.

Despite its lack of scientific evidence, some people still use colloidal silver as a homeopathic remedy for various ailments, including ear infections. However, this use is not recommended by medical professionals or the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Why is Colloidal Silver Unsafe for Ear Infections?

The FDA does not approve of the use of colloidal silver and has even sued manufacturers for misleading consumers. In 1999, the FDA ruled that colloidal silver products are not safe for use. However, some manufacturers were still able to market them as supplements or homeopathic remedies, which do not require FDA approval.

Colloidal silver should not be used for ear infections or any other health issue. According to WebMD, colloidal silver has too many negative side effects to treat infections and diseases effectively. One of the most well-known side effects of colloidal silver is that it turns a person’s skin a greyish shade of blue, a condition known as argyria. In severe cases, it can even lead to organ failure and death.

In 2013, Paul Karason, who had been drinking colloidal silver for over a decade, died from organ failure. His skin had turned so blue that he was known as “Papa Smurf.” Colloidal silver can also affect the kidneys, stomach, nervous system, and brain when taken orally. Silver can deposit into your cells, causing severe health complications.

How to Effectively and Safely Treat an Ear Infection

If you’re experiencing ear pain, it’s essential to seek advice from medical professionals. Severe ear infections, accompanied by a fever over 102.2 degrees, require appropriate antibiotic therapy from a doctor. In contrast, mild cases can be treated with over-the-counter pain relievers or ear drops.

Conclusion

Colloidal silver may have a long history of use in medicine, but there is no scientific evidence to support its effectiveness. In fact, it can be harmful and lead to severe health complications. It’s always best to rely on medical professionals’ advice when treating any health issue and avoid unproven homeopathic remedies like colloidal silver. Remember, skepticism is healthy, especially when it comes to wellness recommendations that lack FDA approval.

1. Colloidal silver benefits

2. Ear infection remedies

3. Natural antibiotics

4. Silver nanoparticles for health

5. Alternative medicine for ear infections

News Source : Green Matters

Source Link :Is Colloidal Silver Safe for an Ear Infection? What We Know/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...