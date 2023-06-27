Collection Of Blood Formed Beneath The Nail : “treatment for subungual hematoma”

Subungual Hematomas: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment Options Explained

Collection of Blood Formed Beneath the Nail: Causes, Symptoms, and Treatment

Introduction:

Collection of blood underneath the nail, medically known as subungual hematoma, is a common condition that often occurs due to accidental trauma or injury. This condition can cause immense pain, discomfort, and discoloration of the nail bed. In this article, we will discuss the causes, symptoms, and treatment of subungual hematoma.

Causes:

The most common cause of subungual hematoma is traumatic injury. This can happen due to accidental crushing, pinching, or slamming of the finger or toe in a door or a heavy object. Athletes such as runners, hikers, and dancers are also prone to subungual hematoma due to repetitive and excessive pressure on the nails, causing them to lift from the nail bed.

Another cause of subungual hematoma is an underlying medical condition. Diseases such as thrombocytopenia, hemophilia, and liver disease can cause subungual hematoma. These conditions cause blood clotting disorders and increase the risk of bleeding.

Symptoms:

The symptoms of subungual hematoma include:

1. Pain: The area surrounding the nail bed can be extremely painful and tender.

2. Discoloration: The nail bed may turn purple, black, or blue due to the collection of blood.

3. Swelling: The affected area may swell and become inflamed.

4. Limitation of movement: The pain and swelling can restrict the movement of the finger or toe, making it difficult to perform daily activities.

5. Pus or discharge: In severe cases, pus or discharge may be present, indicating an infection.

Treatment:

The treatment of subungual hematoma depends on the severity of the condition. Mild cases can be treated at home with simple remedies, while severe cases may require medical intervention.

Home Remedies:

1. Ice pack: Applying an ice pack to the affected area can help reduce swelling and pain.

2. Elevation: Elevating the affected limb can help reduce swelling.

3. Painkillers: Over-the-counter painkillers such as ibuprofen can help relieve pain.

4. Soaking: Soaking the affected finger or toe in warm water can help reduce pain and swelling.

Medical Treatment:

1. Drainage: If the subungual hematoma is large and causing severe pain, the doctor may drain the blood by making a small hole in the nail.

2. Antibiotics: If the hematoma is infected, the doctor may prescribe antibiotics to treat the infection.

3. Surgery: In severe cases, surgery may be required to remove the nail and drain the blood.

Prevention:

Subungual hematoma can be prevented by taking the following precautions:

1. Wearing protective gear: Athletes should wear protective gear such as shoes with proper cushioning to prevent trauma to the nails.

2. Trimming nails: Keeping the nails trimmed can prevent them from catching or snagging on objects.

3. Avoiding excessive pressure: Avoid putting excessive pressure on the nails, such as using them to open cans or bottles.

Conclusion:

Subungual hematoma is a common condition that can cause immense pain, discomfort, and discoloration of the nail bed. It can be caused by traumatic injury or an underlying medical condition. Mild cases can be treated at home with simple remedies, while severe cases may require medical intervention. Subungual hematoma can be prevented by wearing protective gear, trimming nails, and avoiding excessive pressure on the nails. If you experience symptoms of subungual hematoma, seek medical attention immediately to prevent complications.

