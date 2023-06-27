“cold oven method”: An Australian Food and Drink Recipe: Alice Zaslavsky’s Root Vegetable Bake with a Cheesy Twist, Baked to Perfection Starting with a Cold Oven and Finishing on a High Heat

One of the most useful rules for cooking vegetables is this: if it grows above the ground (stems, leaves!), start it from hot; if it’s grown mostly underground (roots, tubers!), start from cold. This rule is especially useful to remember when boiling and simmering vegetables. For instance, broccoli should be boiled in hot water, while potatoes should be brought to a boil. However, this rule also applies to roasted vegetables. Root vegetables benefit from a slower start, such as a parboil or a cold oven.

Root vegetables are woodier, tougher, and hardier than other vegetables. Therefore, you need to gently heat the outside of the root vegetables first to start breaking down the fibers. By the time the core cooks through, the exterior hasn’t disintegrated to mush. This is where the cold oven start comes in handy.

One delicious recipe that benefits from the cold oven start is the root vegetable tian gratin, also known as the rootie tootie cheesy veg bake. Starting the bake from cold allows the root vegetables, such as carrots, parsnips, and swedes, to gently soften under the steamy foil ceiling. The dish is then finished with a final blast of direct heat to gratinate and crisp the top.

Traditionally, the tian features a spiral arrangement of vegetables, and it is usually baked in round earthenware dishes. However, you can arrange the vegetables however you like. The dish is straightforward to make and is about the tessellation and timing. This recipe is also perfect for using up all the root vegetables that are abundant and affordable at the shops right now.

The creamy cheesy sauce in this recipe is enhanced with a simple addition of a stock cube. Chicken-style stock cubes that are vegan is an excellent option for plant-forward friends. This dish is perfect for weekends, and you can prepare it halfway and finish it off the next night for a quicker midweeker. To finish it off, simply preheat the oven to 180C (160C fan), take off the foil, and continue from the “add the parmesan and gruyere” stage.

To make the root vegetable tian gratin, you will need a pan that can hold a lot of heat. If you are planning on finishing it later, consider using a ceramic pie dish. Transfer leftovers to a glass container if need be. The gratin sets and soaks all the juices up, making it delicious the next day. Reheat gently in the oven before eating.

To make the dish, grease a 30cm cast-iron pan or ceramic pie dish with butter and set aside. Peel the root vegetables and potatoes, and place them in a bowl of cold water as you go to prevent them from browning. Slice the vegetables in half lengthways, then into 5mm-thick half-circles using a food processor with the slice attachment, a mandolin, or a very sharp knife. Slice the onion into 5mm-thick half-circles in the same way.

Line the base of the pan with the smaller bobbly end bits of the root vegetables and potatoes to act as a riser. Then, scatter over half of the garlic and half of the thyme leaves, plus salt and pepper. Starting from the edges of the dish, arrange the sliced root vegetables and potatoes, flat side down, working in a clockwise direction until the surface of the dish is covered. Arrange the onion and remaining garlic in between the vegetables, distributing them evenly around the pan.

Sprinkle over half the parmesan, remaining thyme leaves, and more salt and pepper. Dissolve the stock cube in a tablespoon of just-boiled water. In a medium bowl, combine the stock and cream. Slowly pour the cream mixture over the tian, making sure it gets into all the crevices. Poke in some extra thyme sprigs, drizzle with olive oil, and cover tightly with foil.

Place the tian gratin in a cold oven and turn the temperature to 180C (160C fan) and bake for one hour. Take out of the oven, remove the foil, and check the vegetables are fork-tender. If not, return to the oven until cooked through. Scatter over the gruyere and remaining parmesan and return to the oven for 30 minutes until bubbling and golden on top.

Carefully remove the tian gratin from the oven and leave to cool for 15 minutes. In the meantime, soak the mesclun in cold water for 10 minutes, then spin dry. In the bottom of your salad bowl, add the lemon juice, glug in the extra-virgin olive oil, add salt and pepper to taste, and whisk with a fork to combine.

To serve, toss the leaves around in the dressing to combine. Spoon the pan juices from the bottom of the tian and drizzle over the top of the dish. Then, slice the tian into eight wedges and serve immediately with the mesclun salad.

News Source : Alice Zaslavsky

Source Link :Alice Zaslavsky’s cheesy root vegetable bake recipe: start with a cold oven and finish on a high | Australian food and drink/

