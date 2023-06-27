claim for hail damage.: Maximizing Your Insurance Coverage for Hail Damage

News

COVID-19 cases surge in the Upstate

As the Delta variant continues to spread, the Upstate area has seen a significant increase in COVID-19 cases. According to the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), Greenville County has reported the highest number of cases in the state, with Spartanburg and Anderson counties not far behind.

The rise in cases has prompted local officials to urge residents to get vaccinated and to follow CDC guidelines, including wearing masks indoors and practicing social distancing. Some businesses and schools have also reinstated mask mandates to help slow the spread of the virus.

In addition, healthcare workers are urging anyone who is eligible to get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect themselves and others from the highly contagious Delta variant.

Weather

Heat wave continues in the Carolinas

The Carolinas are in the midst of a heat wave, with temperatures soaring into the 90s and heat indices reaching over 100 degrees. This extreme heat poses a danger to those who are outdoors for extended periods of time, particularly young children, elderly individuals, and those with pre-existing health conditions.

Local officials are reminding residents to stay hydrated, avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, and to take frequent breaks if they must be outside during peak heat hours. They are also advising residents to check on their neighbors, especially those who may be more vulnerable to the heat.

Sports

Clemson football prepares for upcoming season

As the college football season approaches, the Clemson Tigers are getting ready to defend their ACC title and compete for a national championship. Head coach Dabo Swinney and the team are optimistic about their chances this year, despite losing several key players to the NFL draft.

Quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei will take over for Trevor Lawrence, who was the number one overall pick in this year’s draft. Uiagalelei showed promise in his limited playing time last season and is expected to lead the Tigers’ high-powered offense.

On the defensive side of the ball, Clemson will look to build upon its success from last season, when they finished in the top 10 nationally in several defensive categories.

Asheville and Hendersonville

News

Tourism rebounds in Asheville and Hendersonville

After a difficult year due to the pandemic, the tourism industry in Asheville and Hendersonville is starting to bounce back. With vaccinations on the rise and restrictions easing, more tourists are flocking to the area to enjoy the natural beauty and cultural attractions.

In addition, several new hotels and restaurants have opened in the area, providing visitors with even more options for accommodation and dining. Local officials are optimistic about the future of tourism in the region and are working to ensure that visitors have a safe and enjoyable experience.

Weather

Thunderstorms possible in Asheville and Hendersonville

As the summer heat continues, thunderstorms are a common occurrence in the Asheville and Hendersonville area. These storms can produce heavy rain, lightning, and strong winds, which can pose a danger to those who are outdoors.

Local officials are reminding residents to stay indoors during thunderstorms and to avoid standing under trees or other tall objects that could attract lightning. They are also advising residents to have a plan in place in case of power outages or other storm-related emergencies.

Sports

UNC Asheville basketball prepares for new season

The UNC Asheville men’s basketball team is gearing up for a new season, with hopes of improving upon their record from last year. Head coach Mike Morrell and the team are working hard in practice to build chemistry and develop their skills.

Last season, the Bulldogs finished with a record of 10-10 in conference play, which was good enough for fifth place in the Big South. They will look to build upon that success this year and compete for a conference championship.

The team will be led by senior guard Tajion Jones, who was named to the All-Big South first team last season. Jones averaged over 16 points per game and shot over 40% from three-point range.

1. Hailstorm damage

2. Insurance claims for hail damage

3. Repairing hail damage

4. Hail-resistant roofing materials

5. Preventing hail damage to your car

News Source : WSPA 7NEWS

Source Link :Hail damage? How to get the most out of your insurance/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...