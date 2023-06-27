“Cinthia Fernandez Net Worth”: Biography, Age, Height, Husband, and Net Worth of Cinthia Fernandez

CINTHIA FERNANDEZ BIOGRAPHY

Cinthia Fernandez is a well-known Argentine actress, dancer, and model. She was born on August 6, 1987, in Lanus, Buenos Aires, Argentina. From a young age, Cinthia was interested in dance and began training in various styles such as jazz, contemporary, and hip hop.

CAREER

Cinthia began her career as a dancer, performing in various shows and competitions. She gained recognition after appearing on the reality show, “Bailando por un Sueño” (Dancing for a Dream), where she impressed judges and audiences with her skills.

After her success on the show, Cinthia transitioned into modeling and acting. She has appeared in several TV shows and movies, including “Los Unicos,” “Los Simuladores,” and “Futbol Para Todos.” In addition, Cinthia has also worked as a radio host and has hosted her own TV show.

AGE AND HEIGHT

Cinthia Fernandez is currently 34 years old. She stands at a height of 5 feet 7 inches (170 cm).

HUSBAND

Cinthia Fernandez is married to Martin Baclini, an Argentine businessman. The couple got engaged in January 2020 and tied the knot in a private ceremony in February 2020. They have one daughter together named Charis Baclini.

NET WORTH

Cinthia Fernandez’s net worth is estimated to be around $1 million. She has earned her wealth through her successful career as a dancer, model, and actress. In addition, Cinthia also earns income through endorsements and sponsorships.

CONCLUSION

Cinthia Fernandez is a talented and successful entertainer who has made a name for herself in the Argentine entertainment industry. Her passion for dance and her hard work have helped her achieve success in her career. With her continued dedication and talent, we can expect to see more great things from Cinthia in the future.

