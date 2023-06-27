“Cinnamon Cherry Cobbler Recipe”: Discover the Cinnamon Cherry Cobbler Recipe from Jefferson County on ExploreJeffersonPA.com

Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Cherry Cobbler

If you’re a dessert lover looking for a quick and easy recipe, then look no further than the Jefferson County Recipe of the Day: Cinnamon Cherry Cobbler. This delicious dessert only requires two ingredients and is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Ingredients:

1 – 21 oz. can cherry pie filling

1 – 12.4 oz. tube refrigerated cinnamon rolls with icing

Directions:

Preheat oven to 375°. Spread pie filling into a greased 8-inch square baking dish. Separate cinnamon rolls; reserve icing. Place rolls in a baking dish, cinnamon side up. Bake 15 to 20 minutes (or until rolls are golden and filling is bubbly). Spread icing over rolls. Serve warm.

This recipe is incredibly easy to make and is perfect for any occasion. The cherry pie filling adds a delicious sweetness to the dish, while the cinnamon rolls provide a warm and comforting flavor that is sure to delight your taste buds.

