Do you love the aroma of freshly baked bread? Do you have a sweet tooth for chocolate? If yes, then we have a perfect recipe for you! In Cooking Tree, Chocolate Bread is on the menu, and we’ll show you how to make it from scratch.

This recipe is simple, easy, and requires only a few ingredients. You can customize it by adding or subtracting the amount of chocolate chips according to your taste. However, be cautious not to add too much chocolate, as it can melt and create a gap between the bread slices.

If you have bad wrists, like the chef in the video, you can use the dough function of the bread maker. The bread has the perfect texture, which is chewy and sticky, and it’s not overly sweet, making it perfect for breakfast or a snack.

Chocolate can harden when it’s cold, so it’s better to eat this bread while it’s warm or heat it up before serving.

Ingredients:

200g Bread flour

4g Dry yeast

4g Salt

15g Sugar

15g Cocoa powder

170g Warm milk

15g Unsalted butter

60g Chocolate chip

Instructions:

Make 3 grooves in the bread flour, put dry yeast, salt, and sugar in each groove, mix with flour, and mix thoroughly. Add cocoa powder and mix. Put the flour in the bread maker, add warm milk, and knead it for about 10 minutes using the kneading function until it is mixed into a ball. Add soft unsalted butter and knead for about 15 minutes until smooth, shape the dough in a ball greased with oil, cover with cling wrap, and ferment at room temperature (27-28 degrees) for 1 hour. Drain the gas and divide the dough into 5 parts, shape into a round shape, cover with cling wrap, and ferment at room temperature for 15 minutes. Release the gas of the dough and roll it out long, then add chocolate chips, roll it up and put it in a mold, cover it with plastic wrap, and ferment it at room temperature until it doubles in size. Bake in an oven preheated to 180 degrees for 15 minutes, then take it out of the mold and apply melted unsalted butter.

If you’re a visual learner, you can watch the recipe video to make it even easier for you.

In conclusion, making Chocolate Bread is a fantastic way to indulge in your love for chocolate and fresh bread. It’s a perfect treat for breakfast, a snack, or as a dessert. So, gather the ingredients, follow the recipe, and enjoy the mouth-watering delight!

