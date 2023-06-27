Chatkara Boti Recipe: A Simple Recipe for Delicious Chatkara Boti

Introduction:

Chatkara Boti is a popular and delicious dish in the Indian subcontinent. It is made with juicy chunks of marinated meat, cooked to perfection, and then served with a variety of chutneys and sauces. In this article, we will be sharing an easy Chatkara Boti recipe that you can make at home.

Ingredients:

For the marinade:

– 500g boneless beef or mutton, cut into small cubes

– 1 cup plain yogurt

– 2 tbsp ginger paste

– 2 tbsp garlic paste

– 1 tsp cumin powder

– 1 tsp coriander powder

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp garam masala powder

– 1 tsp salt

For the chatkara spice mix:

– 1 tsp cumin seeds

– 1 tsp coriander seeds

– 1 tsp fennel seeds

– 1 tsp black peppercorns

– 1 tsp dry mango powder (amchur)

– 1 tsp red chili powder

– 1 tsp salt

For the garnish:

– Fresh coriander leaves

– Lemon wedges

Instructions:

Step 1: In a large bowl, mix together the yogurt, ginger paste, garlic paste, cumin powder, coriander powder, red chili powder, garam masala powder, and salt. Add the meat cubes to the marinade and mix well, making sure that all the pieces are coated evenly. Cover the bowl with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 2 hours (or overnight for best results).

Step 2: In a small pan, dry roast the cumin seeds, coriander seeds, fennel seeds, and black peppercorns until fragrant. Let them cool down and then grind them into a fine powder using a spice grinder or mortar and pestle. Transfer the spice mix to a bowl and add the dry mango powder, red chili powder, and salt. Mix well and set aside.

Step 3: Preheat your oven to 220°C. Thread the marinated meat onto skewers and place them on a baking tray lined with parchment paper. Bake in the preheated oven for 15-20 minutes until the meat is cooked through and slightly charred on the outside.

Step 4: Once the meat is cooked, remove it from the oven and sprinkle the chatkara spice mix over the top. Garnish with fresh coriander leaves and lemon wedges. Serve hot with your favorite chutney or sauce.

Conclusion:

Chatkara Boti is a delicious and easy-to-make dish that can be enjoyed by everyone. With this recipe, you can recreate the authentic flavors of the Indian subcontinent in your own kitchen. So next time you’re in the mood for some tasty meat, give this Chatkara Boti recipe a try!

1. Grilled Chatkara Boti Recipe

2. Pakistani Chatkara Boti Recipe

3. Easy BBQ Chatkara Boti Recipe

4. Chatkara Boti Marinade Recipe

5. Quick Chatkara Boti Recipe

News Source : Neelam G Official

Source Link :Easy Chatkara Boti Recipe | Chatkara Boti Recipe/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...