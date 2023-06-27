Chak-Hao Kheer Recipe: Specialty Black Rice Kheer Recipe from Manipur – Chak-Hao Kheer

Unlocking the Flavors of Manipur with Chak-Hao Kheer

If you’re looking to explore the rich culinary heritage of Manipur, you cannot miss out on the delicious Chak-Hao Kheer. This dessert is a divine culinary gem that has been passed down through generations and is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of the region.

What is Chak-Hao Kheer?

Chak-Hao Kheer is a traditional dessert made from black rice, which is indigenous to Manipur. The rice is known for its unique aroma and flavor and is considered a symbol of prosperity and auspiciousness. The dessert itself is a creamy, velvety rice pudding that is sweetened with jaggery or sugar and flavored with cardamom and other spices.

The History and Culture Behind Chak-Hao Kheer

Chak-Hao Kheer has a rich history and cultural significance in Manipur. The rice used in the dessert is not only a staple food but also a part of the religious and cultural traditions of the region. It is believed that the rice has been cultivated in the region for over 2000 years and has played an important role in the socio-economic and cultural life of the people.

The black rice was traditionally grown by the Meitei community, who are the dominant ethnic group in Manipur. The rice was considered a luxury item and was reserved for special occasions and festivities. It was also used as a form of currency and was traded with neighboring regions.

Chak-Hao Kheer is often served during festivals and celebrations, such as Ningol Chakouba, which is a festival that celebrates the bond between brothers and sisters. The dessert is also served during weddings and other auspicious occasions.

The Recipe for Chak-Hao Kheer

The recipe for Chak-Hao Kheer is simple and easy to follow. Here’s how to make it:

Ingredients:

1 cup black rice

4 cups milk

1/2 cup jaggery or sugar

1/2 teaspoon cardamom powder

2 tablespoons ghee

10-12 cashew nuts

10-12 raisins

Instructions:

Wash the black rice thoroughly and soak it in water for at least an hour. Drain the water and transfer the rice to a pot. Add 2 cups of water to the pot and bring it to a boil. Reduce the heat and let the rice cook for 20-25 minutes or until it is soft and tender. Add milk to the pot and stir well. Bring the mixture to a boil and then reduce the heat to low. Add jaggery or sugar and cardamom powder and stir well. Let the mixture cook for 15-20 minutes or until it thickens and reaches a pudding-like consistency. In a separate pan, heat ghee and fry cashew nuts and raisins until they turn golden brown. Add the fried nuts and raisins to the pudding and stir well. Remove the pot from the heat and let it cool for a few minutes. Serve the Chak-Hao Kheer warm or chilled.

In Conclusion

Chak-Hao Kheer is a delicious and unique dessert that is deeply rooted in the culture and traditions of Manipur. It is a celebration of the rich history and flavors of the region and is a must-try for anyone looking to explore the culinary heritage of India.

News Source : Slurrp Desk

Source Link :Chak-Hao Kheer Recipe, Manipur’s Black Rice Speciality/

