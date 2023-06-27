Cave tourism in Vietnam.: Exploring Vietnam’s Top 7 Caves: A Must-Do Experience

Discovering Vietnam’s Captivating Underground Worlds: The 7 Best Caves to Visit

Vietnam is a country that has it all: a rich history, beautiful beaches, mouth-watering cuisine, and stunning landscapes. In recent years, Vietnam has also become one of the top caving destinations in the world. The Phong Nha-Ke Bang National Park, also known as the Kingdom of Caves, is a UNESCO-protected area in central Vietnam’s Quang Binh province and is a major tourist attraction. With more than 3.9 million tourists visiting the area last year alone, an increase of 18.2% from the previous year, it is clear that the caves of Vietnam are among the best in the world.

Each cave in Vietnam has its own unique character, and the journey to get there is just as important as the destination itself. From walking and hiking to swimming and boating, the experience of exploring the caves is enhanced by the journey. Here are seven of the best caves to visit in Vietnam:

1. Tam Coc

Located within the Trang An Scenic Landscape Complex in the Ninh Bnh Province in the north of Vietnam, Tam Coc, or “three caves,” is a must-see destination. A leisurely three-kilometer boat ride along the Ngo Dong River takes you to the three caves of Hang Ca, Hang Hai, and Hang Ba. Before reaching the caves, visitors are treated to stunning views of shimmering rice terraces and karst landforms. The longest of the three caverns, Hang Ca Cave, is over 120 meters long, while Hang Ba Cave is the smallest, measuring only 45 meters. The best time to visit is from March to May when farmers are cultivating rice in the fields, creating a vibrant sea of green and gold.

2. Sung Sot

Also known as Surprise Cave, Sung Sot is one of the most famous caves in Vietnam. Located on Bo Hon Island in Halong Bay, the cave was first discovered by French explorers in 1901. Covering an area of 10,000 square meters, the cave is home to an incredible variety of stalactites and stalagmites, many of which are shaped like flora and animals. There is also a lot of tradition and mythology centered around the rock’s patterns and shapes. Most boat cruises include a stop at Sung Sot, allowing visitors to explore the cave for a couple of hours.

3. Luon Cave

Although much smaller than Sung Sot, Luon Cave is no less impressive. Located in Halong Bay, the arc-shaped grotto is just 60 meters long and four meters high, accessible only by kayak or small boat. Visitors must crouch to pass through the low entrance when the water is high, but the effort is worth it. Inside, the cave is cold and gloomy, with crystal-clear water below and another little exit straight ahead. On the other side of the cavern is a tranquil lagoon bordered by limestone cliffs, and monkey tribes complete the scene.

4. Son Doong and Hang En

Son Doong is currently the world’s largest cave, measuring 38.5 million cubic meters. The cave even contains a jungle inside and may be 1.6 million cubic meters larger than previously believed due to the recent discovery of an underwater passage linking Son Doong with the nearby Hang Thung cave. The British Cave Research Association and Oxalis have exclusive access to the cave, and during the dry season from January to August each year, Oxalis takes small groups of six to ten people on four-day hikes. On the first day, hikers spend roughly an hour in the jungle before stopping in the town of Ban Doong for lunch. The group then camps within Hang En Cave, the third-largest in Vietnam, where they can swim in underground rivers and refresh with Vietnamese food. The following day, hikers continue their journey to the isolated Son Doong Cave, where they don safety harnesses and use ropes to descend an 80-meter-tall rock wall. Visitors then spend the following two days exploring the ancient fossils, underground jungle, stalagmites, and underground rivers of the enormous cave.

5. Paradise Cave

Also known as Thien Duong Cave, Paradise Cave is another stunning destination in Phong Nha Ke Bang National Park. Discovered in 2005 by a local resident, the entrance was little more than a hole in a rock hidden by dense vegetation. After the British Cave Research Association investigated the cave’s chambers and noted its beauty and magnificence, visitors were eventually allowed access. The sculptural columns and unearthly stalactites that cascade like waterfalls from the cavern ceiling make it one of the most popular tourist attractions in Vietnam. The limestone tunnel is believed to be Asia’s longest dry cave, measuring more than 31 kilometers. Visitors can experience it by taking a one-kilometer walk via a network of illuminated wooden stairs or an overnight excursion that includes a seven-kilometer hike.

6. Hang Va and Nuoc Nut

Oxalis also offers two-day excursions of the Hang Va and Nuoc Nut caves, making it a two-for-one package. The first day involves a two-kilometer hike to Nuoc Nut cave, which contains an amazing underwater river. Visitors can reach the entrance of Hang Va cave, where they set up camp for the night, by swimming via the river tunnel for 100 meters. Despite being more accessible than Son Doong, the cave excursion is still an adventure with plenty of opportunities to travel through dense jungle foliage, climb over boulders, cross underground rivers, and observe strange stalactites and stalagmites. Hang Va is particularly known for its extraordinary stalagmite field, with over 100 rare calcite rock formations called tower cones that formed underwater.

7. Tu Lan Cave System

The Tu Lan Cave System includes more than 10 caves in the Quang Binh Province and has seen a significant increase in popularity since it was featured in the 2017 movie “Kong: Skull Island.” While many people visit the area because of the movie, they discover that the scenery is even more beautiful than anticipated. Each campsite is next to a lake or waterfall, making it perfect for swimming in the summer. Visitors enter a tunnel, emerge into a different area of the jungle, and then enter another cave on one of the Tu Lan tours.

In conclusion, Vietnam’s caves are among the best in the world, and each one has its own unique character and journey to get there. From the stunning Tam Coc to the massive Son Doong and the beautiful Paradise Cave, visitors are sure to have a memorable and unforgettable experience exploring these captivating underground worlds.

News Source : Bakhtawar Ahmed

Source Link :Discover the 7 best caves in Vietnam/

