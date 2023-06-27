Caravaggio’s girlfriend.: Caravaggio’s Milanese Partner: Unveiling CRAPA PELADA’s Identity

The Great Love of Caravaggio: A Milanese

Introduction

Caravaggio is one of the most famous artists of the Baroque period. His paintings were characterized by their realism, dramatic lighting, and intense emotions. But behind every great artist, there is a great love. For Caravaggio, that love was a Milanese woman known as Crapa Pelada. Despite her unusual name, she was the love of his life.

Who is Crapa Pelada?

Crapa Pelada, whose real name was Maddalena Antognetti, was a Milanese woman who lived during the 16th century. She was known for her beauty and her fiery personality. Her nickname, which means “bald head” in Italian, was likely due to her shaved head, which was a common practice among women at the time.

Crapa Pelada was not from a wealthy family, but she was well-educated and had a strong sense of independence. She was known for her wit and her ability to hold her own in conversations with men. When Caravaggio met her, he was immediately smitten.

Their Relationship

Caravaggio and Crapa Pelada’s relationship was tumultuous and passionate. It is believed that they met around 1594, when Caravaggio was working in Milan. At the time, he was already a successful artist, but he was also known for his wild behavior and his involvement in brawls and street fights.

Crapa Pelada was not impressed by Caravaggio’s reputation, but she was drawn to his talent and his intense personality. They quickly became lovers, and Caravaggio painted several portraits of her, including “Portrait of a Courtesan” and “The Lute Player.”

Their relationship was not without its problems, however. Caravaggio was known for his temper and his jealousy, and he often got into arguments with Crapa Pelada. In one famous incident, he stabbed her with a sword during a fight. She survived the attack, but their relationship was never the same.

Despite their ups and downs, Caravaggio and Crapa Pelada remained close until his death in 1610. She was one of the few people who stayed by his side during his final years, when he was on the run from the law and living in exile.

Crapa Pelada’s Legacy

Crapa Pelada is remembered not only for her relationship with Caravaggio, but also for her contributions to Milanese cuisine. She was known for her cooking skills, and her specialty was tortelli di zucca, a type of ravioli filled with pumpkin and amaretti biscuits.

In fact, her name is still associated with this dish today. In Milanese dialect, “Crapa Pelada’s tortelli” is a phrase used to describe a dish that is delicious and satisfying.

Conclusion

Crapa Pelada may have had an unusual name, but she was a remarkable woman in her own right. Her relationship with Caravaggio was passionate and tumultuous, but it was also a source of inspiration for some of his most famous paintings. Today, she is remembered not only as Caravaggio’s great love, but also as a talented cook and a symbol of Milanese culture.

1. Caravaggio’s Muse

2. Renaissance Art History

3. 17th Century Italian Models

4. Italian Baroque Painters

5. Women in Art.

News Source : Marvin

Source Link :Who is CRAPA PELADA, Caravaggio’s Milanese girlfriend/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...