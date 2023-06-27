“Cancer genetic testing”: Study Recommends Increasing Genetic Testing for Cancer Patients Post-Diagnosis

Genetic Cancer Testing Rates Were Low Overall, But Especially for Minority Patients

A recent study has found that genetic testing rates for cancer patients are low, with only 6.8% of patients receiving testing within two years of their diagnosis. The study analyzed data from statewide cancer registries in Georgia and California, focusing on patients diagnosed with breast, colorectal, endometrial, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, or lung cancer.

Importance of Genetic Testing

Genetic testing is crucial in identifying gene variants that may be linked to certain types of cancer. Testing can help determine a patient’s risk of developing cancer, guide treatment decisions, and inform preventative measures for the patient and their family members.

Previous studies have shown that a delayed cancer diagnosis or misdiagnosis can result in less effective treatment and decreased survival chances. Male breast cancer and ovarian cancer, in particular, have high mortality rates and warrant genetic testing in all cases.

Racial Disparities in Testing Rates

The study also found that genetic testing rates were even lower among some racial and ethnic groups. Only 25% of Asian, Black, and Hispanic patients received testing for male breast, female breast, and ovarian cancer, compared to 31% of non-Hispanic white patients.

Researchers did not examine the causes behind the low testing rates, but prior studies have suggested that minority patients may not receive information about genetic testing from their doctors. It is important for genetic testing to be routinely discussed after a cancer diagnosis, as it has become more accessible and affordable and can be completed with a small saliva sample.

Possible Solutions

The study recommended telemedicine and mail-in samples as possible solutions to improve patient access to genetic testing, especially for those in remote areas. Comprehensive insurance coverage and better awareness for providers and patients could also increase testing rates.

Lead researcher Steven Katz, MD emphasized the importance of integrating testing results into cancer management and prevention for patients and their families to save lives. Genetic testing can provide valuable information for personalized treatment and preventative measures, and efforts must be made to ensure all patients have access to this important tool.

1. Genetic testing for cancer patients

2. Personalized medicine for cancer treatment

3. Cancer genetic mutations

4. Oncology genetic testing

5. Precision medicine for cancer diagnosis and treatment

News Source : Stephanie Yanovich

Source Link :More Cancer Patients Should Receive Genetic Testing After Diagnosis: Study/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...