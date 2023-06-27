Cancer Diagnosis Psychological Response: How a Cancer Diagnosis Affects My Mental State

How My Cancer Diagnosis Led Me to Plan an Epic Journey

When I was diagnosed with a recurrence of acute myeloid leukemia (AML), I expected my brain to go haywire with thoughts of death and despair. But to my surprise, my brain chose a different path. Instead of dwelling on the negative, my mind turned to imagination and the possibility of an epic journey.

“This may be an opportunity!” I thought to myself. If the bone marrow transplant was unsuccessful and my time was limited, why not indulge in a last hurrah? I could splurge on a dream vacation without worrying about my meager retirement savings.

At first, I kept my daydreams to myself. I didn’t want to disturb my loved ones, who were already dealing with their own fears and worries. But in private, I scoured the internet for hidden-journey-gems in exotic locales. I created folders of different destinations, each one filled with amazing places to stay, incredible activities, and first-class airfare costs.

Some might call this delusional, but I saw it as a coping mechanism. The pain of my diagnosis was real, but my preoccupied vacation-planning mind put me in a better emotional state. It taught me that I could feel positive during tough times through imagination. And I liked being positive.

As I continued my treatment, I started to do other creative things that would make me feel positive, like writing and painting. I realized that the desire to feel positive was a powerful motivator, one that gave me the will to live.

And then, miraculously, the bone marrow transplant was successful. I was elated!

Looking back, I know that my outlandish trip options were irresponsible pipedreams. But at the same time, I also know that life is short, and we should live out our dreams. As a cancer survivor, I want to continue pursuing things that bring me happiness. I don’t want to be a melancholy survivor, constantly worrying about the future.

So, I make deposits in my “joy fund.” These deposits aren’t just dollars and cents; they’re also time spent with loved ones, which adds to the eminent memory bank. And as I move forward with my life, I’ll always remember the power of imagination and the importance of staying positive during tough times.

News Source : Mary Sansone

Source Link :My Psychological Response to a Cancer Diagnosis/

