“Cancel Face Dance Subscription”: A Tutorial on Cancelling Face Dance App Subscription and Trial

How to Cancel Face Dance Trial – Cancel Face Dance APP Subscription (Tutorial)

Face Dance is an entertaining app that allows users to create dance videos using facial expressions. The app offers a free trial period for new users, after which a subscription fee is charged. If you have tried the app and no longer wish to continue using it, you may want to cancel your Face Dance trial or subscription. In this tutorial, we will guide you through the steps to cancel your Face Dance trial or subscription.

Cancelling Face Dance Trial on iPhone

If you are using an iPhone, follow these steps to cancel your Face Dance trial:

Open the App Store on your iPhone. Tap on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen. Select “Subscriptions”. Find Face Dance in the list of active subscriptions and tap on it. Select “Cancel Subscription” and confirm the cancellation.

Once you have cancelled your Face Dance trial, you will not be charged for the subscription fee after the trial period ends.

Cancelling Face Dance Subscription on Android

If you are using an Android device, follow these steps to cancel your Face Dance subscription:

Open the Google Play Store on your Android device. Tap on the menu icon in the top left corner of the screen and select “Subscriptions”. Find Face Dance in the list of active subscriptions and tap on it. Select “Cancel Subscription” and confirm the cancellation.

Once you have cancelled your Face Dance subscription, you will not be charged for the subscription fee in the next billing cycle.

Cancelling Face Dance Subscription on Website

If you have signed up for Face Dance on the website, follow these steps to cancel your subscription:

Go to the Face Dance website and log in to your account. Click on your profile picture in the top right corner of the screen and select “Account Settings”. Select “Billing” and then “Cancel Subscription”. Confirm the cancellation by following the on-screen instructions.

Once you have cancelled your Face Dance subscription, you will not be charged for the subscription fee in the next billing cycle.

Conclusion

Cancelling your Face Dance trial or subscription is a simple process that can be done on your iPhone, Android device, or the Face Dance website. By following the steps outlined in this tutorial, you can avoid being charged for a subscription that you no longer wish to use. If you have any questions or issues with cancelling your Face Dance trial or subscription, contact their customer support for further assistance.

