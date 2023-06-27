Can You Take Probiotics With Cephalexin : “Can taking probiotics help counteract the side effects of cephalexin?”

Pros and Cons of Mixing Probiotics and Cephalexin

Cephalexin is an antibiotic used to treat a variety of bacterial infections. It works by killing the bacteria that cause the infection. Probiotics, on the other hand, are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, especially your digestive system. They are found in certain foods and supplements. Probiotics are known to have a positive effect on gut health, immune function, and overall health. But can you take probiotics with cephalexin? Let’s find out.

What is Cephalexin?

Cephalexin is a type of antibiotic that belongs to the cephalosporin class of antibiotics. It is used to treat bacterial infections such as skin infections, ear infections, urinary tract infections, and respiratory tract infections. Cephalexin works by inhibiting the growth of bacteria. It stops the bacteria from forming their cell walls, which ultimately leads to their death.

Cephalexin is available in different forms such as capsules, tablets, and oral suspension. The dosage and duration of treatment depend on the type and severity of the infection. It is important to take cephalexin exactly as prescribed by your doctor. Do not stop taking it even if you feel better, as it may lead to the recurrence of the infection.

What are Probiotics?

Probiotics are live bacteria and yeasts that are good for your health, especially your digestive system. They are found in certain foods such as yogurt, kefir, sauerkraut, kimchi, and kombucha, and in supplements. Probiotics are known to have a positive effect on gut health, immune function, and overall health.

Probiotics work by restoring the balance of good and bad bacteria in the gut. They help to improve digestion, boost the immune system, and prevent the growth of harmful bacteria. Probiotics have been found to be effective in the treatment and prevention of various health conditions such as diarrhea, irritable bowel syndrome, and inflammatory bowel disease.

Can You Take Probiotics With Cephalexin?

Yes, you can take probiotics with cephalexin. In fact, taking probiotics while on antibiotics is a good idea. Antibiotics not only kill the harmful bacteria causing the infection but also the good bacteria in the gut. This can lead to digestive problems such as diarrhea, bloating, and gas. Taking probiotics can help to prevent these side effects by replenishing the good bacteria in the gut.

However, it is important to take the probiotics at least 2 hours before or after taking cephalexin. This is because antibiotics can kill the probiotics if they are taken at the same time. It is also important to choose the right probiotic strain to take with cephalexin. Not all probiotic strains are the same, and some may not be effective against the harmful bacteria causing the infection.

Choosing the Right Probiotic

When choosing a probiotic to take with cephalexin, it is important to look for a strain that is resistant to antibiotics. This means that the probiotic will not be killed by the antibiotic and will still be effective in restoring the balance of good bacteria in the gut.

One such strain is Lactobacillus acidophilus. This strain has been found to be effective in preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea and other digestive problems. Other strains that are effective in preventing antibiotic-associated diarrhea include Bifidobacterium bifidum and Saccharomyces boulardii.

It is also important to choose a high-quality probiotic supplement that contains live bacteria. Look for supplements that have been tested for potency and purity by third-party organizations such as ConsumerLab, NSF International, or US Pharmacopeia.

Conclusion

In conclusion, probiotics can be taken with cephalexin to prevent digestive problems such as diarrhea, bloating, and gas. However, it is important to take the probiotics at least 2 hours before or after taking cephalexin, and to choose the right probiotic strain that is resistant to antibiotics. Always talk to your doctor or pharmacist before taking any supplements with cephalexin to ensure that they are safe and effective for you.

