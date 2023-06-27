Can Keppra Cause Elevated Liver Enzymes : “Can Keppra medication result in increased liver enzyme levels?”

Exploring the Relationship between Keppra and Elevated Liver Enzymes

Introduction

Keppra is a drug that is used to control seizures in individuals who have epilepsy. It is a well-known medication that is usually prescribed to patients who experience seizures on a regular basis. However, like many other drugs, Keppra can cause side effects. One of the most concerning side effects is an increase in liver enzymes. This article will examine the potential for Keppra to cause elevated liver enzymes and what can be done to prevent this from happening.

What are liver enzymes?

Before we delve into the topic of Keppra and elevated liver enzymes, it’s important to understand what liver enzymes are. The liver is an organ in the body that is responsible for filtering toxins from the blood. Liver enzymes are proteins that help the liver break down these toxins. When there is damage to the liver or an increase in toxins, the liver can produce more enzymes. Elevated liver enzymes are a sign that the liver is working harder than it should be.

Can Keppra cause elevated liver enzymes?

Keppra can cause elevated liver enzymes in some individuals. Studies have shown that between 1% and 10% of patients who take Keppra experience an increase in liver enzymes. It’s important to note that not everyone who takes Keppra will experience this side effect. Additionally, the increase in liver enzymes is usually mild and doesn’t cause any significant damage to the liver.

What are the symptoms of elevated liver enzymes?

Elevated liver enzymes don’t usually cause any noticeable symptoms. However, if the increase in enzymes is severe, it can cause symptoms such as:

– Jaundice (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

– Abdominal pain

– Nausea and vomiting

– Fatigue

– Dark urine

– Pale stools

If you experience any of these symptoms while taking Keppra, you should contact your doctor immediately.

How can elevated liver enzymes be prevented?

If you are taking Keppra, there are some things you can do to prevent an increase in liver enzymes. First, it’s important to follow your doctor’s instructions carefully. Take the medication exactly as prescribed and don’t take more than the recommended dose. If you miss a dose, take it as soon as you remember. If it’s almost time for your next dose, skip the missed dose and continue with your regular schedule.

It’s also important to avoid alcohol while taking Keppra. Alcohol can increase the risk of liver damage and interfere with the medication’s effectiveness. Additionally, you should avoid taking other medications that can cause liver damage, such as acetaminophen.

If you have a history of liver disease or liver problems, you should let your doctor know before taking Keppra. Your doctor may need to monitor your liver function more closely to ensure that the medication isn’t causing any damage.

Conclusion

Keppra is a medication that is commonly used to control seizures in individuals with epilepsy. While it’s generally a safe and effective medication, it can cause some side effects. One of these side effects is an increase in liver enzymes. While this increase is usually mild and doesn’t cause any damage to the liver, it’s important to be aware of the potential for this side effect. By following your doctor’s instructions carefully and avoiding alcohol and other medications that can cause liver damage, you can help prevent an increase in liver enzymes while taking Keppra. If you experience any symptoms of liver damage while taking Keppra, contact your doctor immediately.

