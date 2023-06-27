“cake recipe”: Cake Recipe: How to Make the Perfect Birthday Cake, Mango Rava Cake, and More!

Introduction:

Cakes are an integral part of celebrations and birthdays. A cake is not just a dessert, it’s a symbol of love, affection, and happiness. Making a cake can be a fun activity that can bring the family together. If you are looking for a cake recipe, then you have come to the right place. In this article, we will discuss how to make a delicious mango rava cake.

Ingredients:

To make a mango rava cake, you will need the following ingredients:

– 1 cup of semolina (rava)

– 1 cup of mango puree

– 1 cup of sugar

– 1 cup of curd

– 1/2 cup of oil

– 1 tsp of baking powder

– 1/2 tsp of baking soda

– 1 tsp of vanilla essence

– A pinch of salt

Method:

Follow these simple steps to make a delicious mango rava cake:

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 180°C.

Step 2: Grease a cake tin with oil or butter and dust it with flour.

Step 3: In a mixing bowl, add semolina, sugar, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well.

Step 4: Add the mango puree, curd, oil, and vanilla essence to the dry ingredients. Mix well.

Step 5: Let the mixture rest for 10-15 minutes.

Step 6: Pour the mixture into the greased cake tin and bake for 30-35 minutes or until a toothpick comes out clean.

Step 7: Once done, take the cake out of the oven and let it cool.

Step 8: Cut the cake into slices and serve.

Conclusion:

Making a cake can be a fun activity that can bring the family together. Mango rava cake is a delicious dessert that you can make for any occasion. Follow the simple steps mentioned in this article and enjoy a mouth-watering cake with your loved ones.

News Source : Cook with Amita & lifestyle

Source Link :How to make cake recipe| birthday cake kaise banaiye| cake kaise Banta hai| mango rava cake/

