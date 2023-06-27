“Caesar Salad Recipe”: Simple Recipe for Caesar Salad

The Classic Caesar Salad: A Tangy and Creamy Favorite

Years ago, I thought I hated Caesar salads. Before my real food days, I didn’t like salads at all. But now, options like this strawberry feta salad make a regular appearance on my meal plan. Caesar salad with homemade dressing and crunchy romaine lettuce is another favorite that I’m happy to make!

The Origin of Caesar Salad

Caesar salad has been around since the 1920s. It was first created by Italian/Mexican chef Caesar Cardini at his Tijuana restaurant in Mexico. This crispy, tangy salad has been a hit ever since!

Real Caesar salad dressing (not the soybean-laden store-bought stuff) is amazing on salad. I even like to use it as a vegetable dip too. The creamy dressing is made with extra virgin olive oil, raw egg yolks, fresh lemon juice, garlic cloves, Parmesan, and anchovy fillets. It’s full of healthy fats and vitamins.

This homemade Caesar salad dressing takes a few shortcuts, without compromising on flavor. Homemade mayo is basically olive oil, lemon juice, and egg yolks. So instead of creating a Caesar dressing entirely from scratch, this recipe uses homemade mayo. For a higher protein version with added probiotics, you could replace some of the mayo with Greek yogurt.

Meal Prep!

Chicken Caesar Salad

To turn this easy recipe from a side dish into a main meal, simply add some protein. Sliced chicken breast is a good option. I’ll often cook chicken in bulk at the beginning of the week, shred it, and refrigerate it for recipes all week long. Or do a seafood version with salmon, shrimp, or crab meat.

Homemade Croutons

We’re not very big on bread (or lots of grains) here. If you’re really craving a classic Caesar salad with croutons though, there are healthier options. Sourdough bread made from traditional Einkorn flour is easier to digest. It also can make delicious homemade croutons.

To make your croutons:

Slice bread into cubes and toss in a large bowl with a hearty drizzle of olive oil. Add salt and black pepper or other seasonings to taste. Garlic, onion powder, and Italian seasoning are a few ideas. Spread out on a baking sheet and bake at 350 until golden brown and toasty.

Easy Caesar Salad Recipe

This creamy, tangy homemade Caesar salad makes a delicious side. Add chicken to make it an entree salad.

Prep Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Total Time: 10 minutes

10 minutes Servings: 16

16 Calories: 134 kcal

Ingredients:

Caesar Salad Dressing Recipe

Romaine lettuce (washed and chopped)

Shredded Parmesan cheese

Croutons (optional)

Instructions:

Caesar Salad Dressing

In a medium-sized bowl, combine the minced garlic, anchovy paste, lemon juice, Dijon mustard, Worcestershire sauce, salt, and pepper. Use an immersion blender to puree the ingredients in the bowl. Add the mayonnaise and Parmesan cheese and puree until smooth. You can also use a regular blender if that’s what you have.

Assemble the Salad

Place about 2 cups of the romaine on a large plate or in a bowl. Top with croutons and shredded Parmesan. Drizzle with the Caesar dressing and toss to combine. Serve and enjoy!

Note: I don’t always use the croutons, but I frequently customize my salads with whatever veggies I have. I really like sliced cucumbers and Kalamata olives on Caesar salad.

Nutrition information is for just the dressing.

Are you a Caesar salad fan? What toppings do you like on yours? Leave a comment and share below!

