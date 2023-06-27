Bleeding disorder signs.: Understanding Bleeding Disorders: Signs and Symptoms for Teens and Tweens – A Covid-19 Video.

Bleeding Disorders: An Inherited Condition

Daniela, a 15-year-old girl, has been diagnosed with a bleeding disorder. She understands the importance of talking about this issue and raising awareness about it. Bleeding disorders are a group of conditions that affect the blood’s ability to clot properly, causing excessive bleeding and bruising. These conditions can be inherited from your mother or father.

Inherited Bleeding Disorders

There are several types of inherited bleeding disorders, including:

Hemophilia A and B

Von Willebrand disease (VWD)

Rare clotting factor deficiencies (Factor II, V, VII, X, XI, XIII)

These disorders affect both males and females, but females often experience milder symptoms. If your mother or father carries a gene for a bleeding disorder, you have a 50% chance of inheriting it.

Signs and Symptoms

Many people with bleeding disorders experience symptoms that are often mistaken for normal occurrences. These can include:

Heavy or prolonged periods in females

Frequent nosebleeds

Bruising easily

Bleeding after dental work or surgery

Bleeding into joints or muscles

If you or a family member experiences any of these symptoms, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider to rule out a bleeding disorder.

Diagnosis and Treatment

If a bleeding disorder is suspected, a healthcare provider will perform a series of tests to diagnose the condition. These tests may include a complete blood count (CBC), clotting factor tests, and genetic testing.

Treatment for bleeding disorders often involves replacing the missing clotting factor through infusions of plasma or clotting factor concentrates. In some cases, medication may also be prescribed to help prevent or reduce bleeding episodes.

Raising Awareness

Daniela understands the importance of raising awareness about bleeding disorders and encouraging others to seek out information and testing. She knows firsthand the impact that a diagnosis and proper treatment can have on someone’s quality of life.

If you or a family member suspects a bleeding disorder, don’t hesitate to speak with a healthcare provider. With early diagnosis and proper treatment, individuals with bleeding disorders can lead full and healthy lives.

Conclusion

Bleeding disorders are an inherited condition that affects the blood’s ability to clot properly. Many people with bleeding disorders experience symptoms that are often mistaken for normal occurrences. If you suspect a bleeding disorder, it’s important to speak with a healthcare provider to rule it out. With early diagnosis and proper treatment, individuals with bleeding disorders can live full and healthy lives.

1. Bleeding disorders symptoms

2. Blood clotting disorders

3. Hemophilia in teens

4. Blood disorders in tweens and teens

5. Bleeding disorders and Covid-19 risk

News Source : Longview News-Journal

Source Link :What is a Bleeding Disorder and What are the Signs? A Video for Teens and Tweens. | Covid-19/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...