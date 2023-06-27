“Blair Underwood net worth”: “Predicted Net Worth of Blair Underwood in 2023: Insights on His Personal Life, Career, and Assets Including Wife, Salary, Mansion, and Cars”

Blair Underwood Net Worth 2023

Blair Underwood is an American actor and director who has been in the entertainment industry for over three decades. He has won several awards for his outstanding performances in movies and television shows. As of June 26, 2023, Blair Underwood’s net worth is estimated to be around $12 million.

Early Life and Career

Blair Underwood was born on August 25, 1964, in Tacoma, Washington. He grew up in a military family and spent most of his childhood moving from one place to another. He attended Carnegie Mellon University, where he earned a degree in drama.

Underwood’s first professional acting gig was in the 1985 Broadway play “A Soldier’s Play.” He made his film debut in the 1986 movie “Krush Groove.” In the late 80s and early 90s, he appeared in several television shows, including “The Cosby Show,” “L.A. Law,” and “Murder, She Wrote.”

Breakout Roles

In 1990, Underwood landed his breakout role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in the hit NBC drama “L.A. Law.” He earned critical acclaim for his performance and was nominated for a Golden Globe Award. He continued to work on television, appearing in shows like “Sex and the City,” “The New Adventures of Old Christine,” and “Quantico.”

Underwood has also had success in film. He starred in the 1992 movie “Deep Cover” and the 1995 movie “Just Cause.” He also played the lead role in the 1996 movie “Set It Off.”

Directing and Producing

In addition to acting, Underwood has also worked as a director and producer. He directed several episodes of “Quantico” and produced the 2019 movie “Juanita.” He also produced and starred in the 2020 movie “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker.”

Personal Life

Blair Underwood is married to Desiree DaCosta, a fashion consultant and producer. The couple has three children together. They own a mansion in Los Angeles, which is valued at $6 million.

Cars

Underwood has a passion for cars and has owned several luxury vehicles over the years. He currently drives a Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG, which is valued at over $200,000.

Conclusion

Blair Underwood has had an impressive career in the entertainment industry. He has worked hard to establish himself as a talented actor, director, and producer. As of June 26, 2023, his net worth is $12 million, and he shows no signs of slowing down.

