“Beef Chopped Cheese Sandwich recipe”: “Cleveland’s Fox 8 WJW Shows You How to Make a Delicious Beef Chopped Cheese Sandwich”

Chef Gavin Pinto Shares a Crowd-Pleasing Recipe for Summer Gatherings

Summer gatherings often involve the classic burgers and hot dogs on the grill. However, for those looking for a delicious alternative, Chef Gavin Pinto from the Certified Angus Beef brand has a recipe that is sure to please any crowd. The cheesy chopped beef sandwich is a simple yet tasty dish that will leave your guests wanting more.

What is Certified Angus Beef?

Certified Angus Beef is a brand of beef that is known for its superior quality and taste. The beef comes from Angus cattle that meet strict standards for marbling, size, and age. This results in beef that is tender, juicy, and flavorful.

The Recipe: Cheesy Chopped Beef Sandwich

To make the cheesy chopped beef sandwich, you will need the following ingredients:

1 lb. Certified Angus Beef sirloin steak

1 tbsp. olive oil

1 onion, sliced

1 green bell pepper, sliced

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

4 hoagie rolls

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 375°F. Heat the olive oil in a skillet over medium-high heat. Add the sliced onion and green bell pepper and cook until softened, about 5 minutes. Add the chopped sirloin steak to the skillet and cook until browned, about 5-7 minutes. Remove the skillet from the heat and add the shredded cheddar cheese. Stir until the cheese is melted and everything is well combined. Split the hoagie rolls and place them on a baking sheet. Spoon the beef mixture onto each roll and top with additional shredded cheese if desired. Bake the sandwiches in the preheated oven for 5-7 minutes, or until the cheese is melted and bubbly.

This recipe serves four and can easily be doubled or tripled for larger gatherings.

Why Choose the Cheesy Chopped Beef Sandwich?

The cheesy chopped beef sandwich is a great alternative to traditional burgers and hot dogs because it offers a unique flavor profile that is sure to please any meat lover. The combination of tender sirloin steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted cheddar cheese all packed into a hoagie roll creates a mouth-watering sandwich that will leave your guests begging for the recipe.

Additionally, using Certified Angus Beef guarantees that you are serving high-quality meat that is free from any added hormones or antibiotics. This ensures that your guests are not only getting a delicious meal, but a healthy one as well.

Conclusion

If you’re looking for a delicious alternative to burgers and hot dogs for your next summer gathering, give Chef Gavin Pinto’s cheesy chopped beef sandwich recipe a try. With just a few ingredients and minimal prep time, you’ll have a crowd-pleasing dish that is sure to impress.

