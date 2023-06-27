Bakra Eid Sheer Khurma Recipe: Fast and Fresh’s Bakra Eid Special: Sheer Khurma Recipe #fastandfresh #fnf

Sheer Khurma Recipe Bakra Eid Special by Fast and Fresh #fastandfresh #fnf

Eid-ul-Adha or Bakra Eid is a significant Muslim festival that is celebrated with great enthusiasm and fervor. It marks the end of Hajj and is celebrated by sacrificing an animal as a symbol of Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son for Allah. The festival is incomplete without delicious food, and Sheer Khurma is one of the traditional desserts that is prepared on this occasion. Fast and Fresh brings you an easy and quick Sheer Khurma recipe that will add to the sweetness of your Eid celebrations.

Ingredients:

1-liter milk

1/2 cup vermicelli

1/2 cup sugar

1/4 cup ghee

1/2 cup chopped dates

1/2 cup chopped almonds

1/2 cup chopped cashews

1/2 cup chopped pistachios

1/2 tsp green cardamom powder

1/4 tsp saffron strands

1/4 cup rosewater

Method:

Step 1: In a pan, heat ghee and add vermicelli. Roast the vermicelli on low flame until golden brown.

Step 2: Add chopped nuts and dates and sauté for a few minutes until they turn golden.

Step 3: Add milk and stir well. Let the milk come to a boil.

Step 4: Add sugar and saffron strands. Mix well.

Step 5: Simmer the milk on low flame for 20-25 minutes until the vermicelli is cooked and the milk thickens.

Step 6: Add rose water and green cardamom powder. Mix well.

Step 7: Garnish with chopped nuts and serve hot or cold.

Tips:

– You can add more or fewer nuts depending on your preference.

– Instead of rose water, you can also add kewra water for a different flavor.

– If you want a richer taste, you can add khoya or condensed milk.

– To make the dessert more colorful, you can add a few drops of food color.

– You can also add raisins or charoli to the Sheer Khurma.

– If you want a creamier texture, you can add a few tablespoons of cream.

Conclusion:

Sheer Khurma is a delectable dessert that is enjoyed by people of all ages. It is easy to make and requires minimal ingredients. Fast and Fresh’s Sheer Khurma recipe is a perfect addition to your Eid-ul-Adha menu. This dessert is not only delicious but also has a significant cultural and religious significance, making it a must-try for all. So, this Bakra Eid, treat yourself and your loved ones with this delightful dessert and make your celebrations even more special.

