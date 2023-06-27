“bacteriophage treatment”: Individualized Aerosolized Bacteriophage Therapy for Chronic Lung Infection Caused by Multidrug-Resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa

Phage therapy is a promising alternative therapy for chronic bacterial infections, including those caused by multidrug-resistant (MDR) bacteria. This case report describes the successful use of aerosolized phage therapy in a patient with Kartagener syndrome and chronic respiratory tract colonization by MDR Pseudomonas aeruginosa. The patient had suffered a traumatic C7-D1 fracture in 2014, leaving him tetraplegic, and had been dependent on daily IV suppressive antibiotics since 2018 due to monthly episodes of acute respiratory exacerbations requiring prolonged hospital stays for broad-spectrum IV antibiotic treatment.

The patient’s resistance phenotype progressively worsened, with MDR P. aeruginosa strains being isolated by July 2019. These recurrent exacerbations led to an almost continuous hospitalization starting in July 2019. Computed tomography (CT) showed severe bilateral lower lung consolidations. Given the absence of significant improvement over a seven-month hospitalization and dependence on daily IV suppressive antibiotics, individualized phage therapy was attempted in March 2020 in addition to continuous IV antibiotic treatment.

Phage vFB297, a member of the genus Pakpunavirus, showed lytic activity on the patient’s latest MDR P. aeruginosa isolate. The patient received a daily dose of 5 × 10^9 PFU of phage vFB297, followed two days later by two additional doses. An initial sputum sample was obtained 15 min before the first phage administration, while subsequent respiratory samples were recovered 7–8 h after each phage administration. During the first two days of phage therapy, the patient’s oxygen saturation dropped, concomitant with an initial rise in C-reactive protein (CRP) and a single febrile event. All subsequent phage treatments were well-tolerated, and no further side effects were observed. Globally, the patient’s clinical condition improved rapidly. On day 5 post-treatment initiation, the patient was free from respiratory obstruction, and consequently no respiratory sample could be collected. A CT-scan performed after ten days showed stable bilateral lower lung condensations. Given his improvement, the patient was transferred to a rehabilitation center on continuous antibiotic treatment, downgraded to intermittent, thrice weekly suppressive IV therapy and was finally discharged home.

As an outpatient, the patient further gained autonomy and was free from respiratory exacerbations. From the sputum, various P. aeruginosa isolates with MDR phenotypes, as well as an Achromobacter xylosoxidans, were regularly cultivated. The initial plan to provide him with aerosolized phages for 5 days every month in a preventive approach could not be pursued because of the subsequent waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. After 10 months, a control chest CT showed progressive clearance of the left lower lung infiltrates with the persistence of the right-sided consolidation. Discontinuation of the intermittent systemic antibiotic therapy was attempted. Unfortunately, he relapsed and required a short course of continuous antibiotics. Following a second exacerbation, he received a 5-day course of daily phage vFB297 aerosol administration.

Genomic DNA isolated from sputum samples was used to detect the bacterial and phage loads during and after the two-phage courses. Plating of sputum samples on cetrimide agar and spotting of filtered supernatants on indicator plates allowed the determination of CFU and PFU counts, respectively. Genomic Pseudomonas DNA content was similar during and between phage courses. The diagnostic bacteriology laboratory also detected transient colonization by A. xylosoxidans, which was confirmed by qPCR on genomic DNA isolated from sputum samples. During the first treatment course, phage DNA was detected 24 h after phage administration, and its concentration increased until day 3. Analysis of the same sputum samples by CFU and PFU counts, reflecting viable bacteria and infective phage particles, respectively, revealed a dynamic picture consistent with inpatient phage replication during the first treatment course. Indeed, both P. aeruginosa CFU and phage vFB297 PFU increased in the sputum until D3 followed by a 2- and 3-log decrease at D6, i.e at the end of the first treatment course.

Phage vFB297 was initially selected on isolate D-100, collected 100 days prior to the first phage therapy course. Surprisingly, isolates collected in the sputum sample taken immediately before the first phage dose administration showed susceptible, intermediate, and phage-resistant phenotypes. However, all isolates tested were able to produce infective vFB297 phage particles in liquid medium, resulting in a 1 to 5-log increase in phage titers. Subsequent isolates obtained during the first phage treatment period and thereafter were all susceptible to phage vFB297.

In conclusion, aerosolized phage therapy was successfully used in a patient with chronic respiratory tract colonization by MDR P. aeruginosa. The patient’s clinical condition improved rapidly, and he was free from respiratory exacerbations for a period of time. However, the patient experienced relapses, and antibiotic therapy was required. The genomic analysis of patient P. aeruginosa isolates revealed phenotypic heterogeneity, highlighting the importance of selecting appropriate phages for treatment.

1. Bacteriophage therapy

2. Chronic lung infection treatment

3. Multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa

4. Personalized aerosolised treatment

5. Antibiotic resistance treatment

News Source : Nature

Source Link :Personalized aerosolised bacteriophage treatment of a chronic lung infection due to multidrug-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa/

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...