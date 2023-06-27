“Bacteriophage therapy for antibiotic-resistant lung infection”: Bacteriophages successfully treat patient with antibiotic-resistant lung infection

Phage Therapy: A Promising Strategy for Combating Antibiotic Resistance

Antibiotic resistance is a major global health threat, causing millions of deaths worldwide every year. Bacteria have the natural ability to evolve rapidly through mutations, enabling them to adapt to their environment and evade antibiotics. Prolonged or repeated exposure to antibiotics leads to the selection of resistant bacterial strains. To overcome this problem, new strategies are being considered, including the use of bacteriophages.

Phages are viruses that target specific bacterial strains without infecting human cells. They are natural enemies of bacteria, and their use in combination with antibiotics can help overcome antibiotic resistance. However, much work remains to be done in selecting phages specific to each patient, establishing treatment protocols, understanding the side effects, and avoiding the emergence of phage-resistant strains.

A multidisciplinary team from the University of Geneva (UNIGE) and the Geneva University Hospitals (HUG) has for the first time used bacteriophages to successfully treat a patient suffering from an antibiotic-resistant chronic bacterial lung infection. This success was achieved thanks to a highly personalized, multidisciplinary approach involving the selection of a bacteriophage specific to the patient’s multidrug-resistant bacteria.

The patient, a 41-year-old suffering from chronic lung disease caused by a multidrug-resistant strain of the bacterium Pseudomonas aeruginosa, had been hospitalized for six months in the HUG, totally dependent on continuous intravenous antibiotic therapy and with no prospect of improvement. After an intensive search of the phage banks at the HUG, Lausanne University Hospital, and the European Phage Center at the Queen Astrid Military Hospital in Brussels, involving hundreds of different phages, a phage active on the patient’s bacteria was finally identified at Yale University in the United States. The phages were administered by aerosol while intravenous antibiotics were maintained. The patient’s improvement was spectacular and without any side effects, confirming the efficacy and safety of the phages.

Detailed monitoring of bacteria and phages in the patient’s secretions proved that phage replication was limited to its bacterial target, with no emergence of more resistant or dangerous bacteria. It is important to emphasize that phage therapy is used as a complement to antibiotic therapy and not as a replacement. The Geneva team stresses the importance of research into new strategies to combat antibiotic resistance and highlights the success of the translational approach used: from the patient, through the laboratory, and back to the patient.

In conclusion, phage therapy is a promising strategy for overcoming antibiotic resistance. This case of individualized therapy is helping to provide answers to the challenges of selecting phages specific to each patient, establishing treatment protocols, understanding the side effects, and avoiding the emergence of phage-resistant strains. The success of this case opens up new avenues for the treatment of antibiotic-resistant infections, and further research is needed to develop effective, safe, and approved phage therapies.

News Source : Science X

Source Link :Patient with antibiotic-resistant lung infection saved with bacteriophages/

