Australian actress Claire Holt’s SEO-focused keyword could be “Hollywood career” or “The Originals star.”: The Life and Career of Claire Holt: A Bio and Wiki Examination of Her Age and Lifestyle.

Introduction

Claire Holt is a talented Australian actress who has made a name for herself in the entertainment industry. Born on June 11, 1988, in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia, Claire is best known for her roles in popular TV shows such as “The Vampire Diaries,” “The Originals,” and “H2O: Just Add Water.” In this article, we will take a closer look at Claire Holt’s bio, wiki, age, lifestyle, and more.

Early Life and Education

Claire Holt was born to John and Ann Holt in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. She attended Stuartholme School, an all-girls Catholic school in Toowong, Queensland. Claire was a bright student and excelled in her studies. She was also interested in sports and was a member of the school’s swim team.

Career

Claire Holt began her acting career in 2006 when she landed a role in the Australian children’s TV series “H2O: Just Add Water.” She played the role of Emma Gilbert, one of the main characters in the show. The show was a huge success and helped Claire gain recognition in the industry.

After “H2O: Just Add Water,” Claire Holt appeared in several Australian TV shows and films such as “Blue Water High,” “Pretty Little Liars,” and “Mean Girls 2.” But her big break came in 2011 when she was cast as Rebekah Mikaelson in the hit TV series “The Vampire Diaries.” Claire’s portrayal of Rebekah was widely praised by critics and fans.

In 2013, Claire Holt was cast as the lead in the spin-off series “The Originals,” which focused on the Mikaelson family. She played the role of Rebekah Mikaelson once again, but this time as a main character. The show was a huge success and ran for five seasons.

Aside from her TV work, Claire has also appeared in several films such as “Messengers 2: The Scarecrow” and “47 Meters Down.” She has also been involved in several charity works, including the “Save the Children” campaign.

Personal Life

Claire Holt was previously married to producer Matthew Kaplan. The couple tied the knot in April 2016 but filed for divorce in April 2017. In July 2018, Claire got engaged to real estate executive Andrew Joblon and they got married in August of the same year. The couple welcomed their first child, a son named James Holt Joblon, in March 2019.

Claire Holt’s Lifestyle

Claire Holt is a fitness enthusiast and enjoys working out regularly. She often shares her fitness routine on social media, which includes yoga, running, and weightlifting. Claire is also a vegetarian and advocates for a healthy lifestyle.

Aside from her fitness routine, Claire enjoys traveling and exploring different cultures. She often shares her travel experiences on social media and encourages her followers to do the same. Claire is also an animal lover and has two dogs, Teddy and Albert.

Conclusion

Claire Holt is a talented actress who has made a mark in the entertainment industry. From her early days in “H2O: Just Add Water” to her popular roles in “The Vampire Diaries” and “The Originals,” Claire has proven that she is a versatile actress who can play a range of characters. Her dedication to fitness and healthy living is an inspiration to many, and her love for animals and travel shows that she is a well-rounded person. We look forward to seeing more of Claire Holt’s work in the future.

