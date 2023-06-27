Asymptomatic Plasmodium infection in Asia: Systematic Review and Meta-Analysis of Asymptomatic Plasmodium Infection in Asia: Prevalence and Proportion Estimation

Systematic Review on the Prevalence of Asymptomatic Plasmodium Infection in Asian Countries

Malaria is a major public health problem in many countries, particularly in Asia. Asymptomatic Plasmodium infection is one of the major challenges in malaria control and elimination efforts. This systematic review aimed to estimate the prevalence of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection in Asia and to determine the proportion of asymptomatic Plasmodium infections among all parasitised individuals.

Methods

A comprehensive search was conducted in Embase, MEDLINE, Ovid, PubMed, and Scopus databases. Studies that reported the prevalence of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection in Asia were included. The quality of the included studies was assessed using the Cochrane Risk of Bias tool. A meta-analysis was conducted using a random-effects model to estimate the pooled prevalence of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection and the proportion of asymptomatic Plasmodium infections among all parasitised individuals. Subgroup analyses were performed based on the location, country, and participants’ group.

Results

A total of 87 studies met the inclusion criteria, with a total of 302,772 participants. The pooled prevalence of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection was 6.3% (95% CI 5.8–6.7%, I2: 93.39%). The highest prevalence was found in Southeast Asia (5.8%), followed by South Asia (9.4%) and Western Asia (8.4%). The highest prevalence was found in the Thailand-Myanmar border and Cambodia (27.25%). The pooled proportion of asymptomatic Plasmodium infections among all parasitised individuals was 88.0% (95% CI 86.3–89.7%, I2: 98.25%). The highest proportion was found in Southeast Asia (89.3%), followed by South Asia (87.2%) and Western Asia (64.8%). The highest proportion was found in studies that enrolled participants in communities without age information (100%).

Conclusion

This systematic review provides important information on the prevalence of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection in Asia. The results suggest that asymptomatic Plasmodium infection is a significant challenge to malaria control and elimination efforts in Asia. The findings highlight the need for targeted interventions to identify and treat asymptomatic Plasmodium infections. Further research is needed to determine the factors contributing to the high prevalence of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection and to develop effective strategies to control and eliminate malaria in Asia.

1. Malaria in Asia

2. Asymptomatic Plasmodium infection

3. Prevalence of Plasmodium infection

4. Proportion estimate of asymptomatic Plasmodium infection

5. Systematic review and meta-analysis of Plasmodium infection in Asia

